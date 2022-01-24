FA WSL Recap & Highlights: Everton Women 0-3 West Ham

No introduction needed. We look to be getting back on track and to win in the manner that we did on Saturday was just class. Days/moments like that are why we love football. Made two very impressive saves to deny Nurse and Udoh. Also held onto a decent shot from Bowman in the first half. Slightly blotted copybook with a couple of loose passes in dangerous areas and one moment where he rushed out to catch a cross that he had no chance of making. Bowman, thankfully, headed the ball wide. If he can continue to keep clean sheets, then I hope the growing confidence will help him calm down a bit.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO