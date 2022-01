When people say to back-up your work or save copies of important things you need... trust me, they mean it! Unfortunately, Epik High's Tablo learned this the hard way. The veteran singer was overjoyed after making headlines that the hit rap group, Epik High, are the first K-Pop act/Korean artists to be invited back to Coachella to headline for a second time, but now he is weeping in sadness after the unthinkable happened.

