Goldie Hawn tries to stay in her lane on politics

Goldie Hawn says for her, Hollywood and politics simply don’t mix.

“I stay in my lane,” the “First Wives Club” actor said in a Friday interview on SiriusXM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

“Hollywood, and a lot of Hollywood has a lot of mission,” Hawn, 76, told Kelly. “You want to put your name onto something that you believe in. But it doesn’t make a difference — and that’s the reality, is that if you are someone in the industry, and you want to go into politics, or you want to talk about these things.”

“The reality is, if we want to do anything, we want to do it for all people, not just for a group or whatever,” Hawn continued. “What makes polarity even more, is creating teams on either side of the aisle. And I don't think that's what we do.”

Hawn’s remarks came in response to comments by Kelly that many Americans are incensed by politically active performers, saying “it drives people crazy when Hollywood tries to act holier than though and starts lecturing middle America about morality, and so on.”

“They’re like, ‘You can save your lectures for somebody else,’ ” Kelly said.

“I think we entertain,” Hawn — who recently launched a digital component of her organization, MindUp, to help children deal emotionally with the COVID-19 pandemic — said during her virtual sit-down with Kelly.

“I think we bring awareness to people, just their ability to laugh, to have joy, to experience and to cry. We are emotional beings and create emotions in others and it’s an escape. I think we’re in service, I really do,” the former “Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In” star said.

“I don’t think we should forget that our first job is to help people laugh, feel something, escape.”