ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Goldie Hawn tries to stay in her lane on politics

By Judy Kurtz
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MoOcQ_0duB9Y0b00
© Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision via AP

Goldie Hawn says for her, Hollywood and politics simply don’t mix.

“I stay in my lane,” the “First Wives Club” actor said in a Friday interview on SiriusXM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

“Hollywood, and a lot of Hollywood has a lot of mission,” Hawn, 76, told Kelly. “You want to put your name onto something that you believe in. But it doesn’t make a difference — and that’s the reality, is that if you are someone in the industry, and you want to go into politics, or you want to talk about these things.”

“The reality is, if we want to do anything, we want to do it for all people, not just for a group or whatever,” Hawn continued. “What makes polarity even more, is creating teams on either side of the aisle. And I don't think that's what we do.”

Hawn’s remarks came in response to comments by Kelly that many Americans are incensed by politically active performers, saying “it drives people crazy when Hollywood tries to act holier than though and starts lecturing middle America about morality, and so on.”

“They’re like, ‘You can save your lectures for somebody else,’ ” Kelly said.

“I think we entertain,” Hawn — who recently launched a digital component of her organization, MindUp, to help children deal emotionally with the COVID-19 pandemic — said during her virtual sit-down with Kelly.

“I think we bring awareness to people, just their ability to laugh, to have joy, to experience and to cry. We are emotional beings and create emotions in others and it’s an escape. I think we’re in service, I really do,” the former “Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In” star said.

“I don’t think we should forget that our first job is to help people laugh, feel something, escape.”

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

At 76, Goldie Hawn's Arms Look So Toned in New Instagram With Her Dog

Goldie Hawn just dropped a new post on Instagram—and it’s pure fitness goals. In the photos, the 76-year-old Oscar-winning is cuddling with her dog, and she looks so sculpted. Her fitness secret? Staying active every single day: “If I don’t have an hour, I’ll do 15-minute intervals,” she...
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Goldie Hawn
Person
Megyn Kelly
DoYouRemember?

Oliver Hudson Shows Off Mom Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell’s 30-Year-Old Curtains At Aspen, CO Home

Oliver Hudson appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan to showcase his mom Goldie Hawn’s and Kurt Russell’s home in Aspen, CO, where they had been staying for the recent holiday. Hawn and Russell have apparently owned this house for decades. Appearing in a video call from the house, Hudson said, “Mom built this house first and then my step-dad Kurt built the other house. So we lived here in 1985 for two years.”
ASPEN, CO
laconiadailysun.com

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell had their 'first date' at the Playboy Club

Goldie Hawn had her first date with Kurt Russell at the Playboy Club. The ‘Private Benjamin’ star revealed she spent a “romantic” evening with her partner - whom she starred with on ‘The One and Only, Genuine Original Family Band’ - on their “awesome first date” as they learned how to dance for the 1968 musical flick.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn 'thrilled' as she updates fans with wonderful news

Goldie Hawn is a family woman through and through and it's not just her own offspring she cares about. The big-hearted star regularly uses her fame for good and her latest announcement is no different. Goldie took to Instagram with a heartwarming update recorded from inside her family home and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Morality#Americans
TODAY.com

Goldie Hawn reveals fame ‘was a happy accident’ but overwhelming struggle

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Academy Award-winning actor Goldie Hawn sits down with Willie Geist to look back at her Hollywood career, open up about working alongside her longtime partner Kurt Russell and reveal her struggle with overwhelming fame. Hawn talks about taking a 15-year break from acting to pursue her new purpose of helping children with mental health and fitness through her company “Mind Up."Jan. 16, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn's partner Kurt Russell was 'pretty strict', Kate Hudson reveals

Kate Hudson had an idyllic childhood and has an incredibly close relationship with her mom Goldie Hawn and stepfather Kurt Russell. Discussing her family life on Monday's Today with Hoda & Jenna, the Hollywood star gave an incredible insight into Goldie and Kurt's contrasting approaches to parenting. While the First...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
siriusxm.com

Goldie Hawn opens up about casting couch experiences, children’s mental health & more

Oscar-winning actress Goldie Hawn was a guest on SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, where the legendary performer discussed the role she thinks Hollywood should play in society, her “casting couch” experience when she was just 19 years old, and her program MindUp, which raises funds and awareness for children’s mental health issues. Check out the full interview here on the SXM App now.
MENTAL HEALTH
People

Oliver Hudson Recalls Mom Goldie Hawn Convincing Him to Get Married: 'A Major Surprise for Sure'

Oliver Hudson revealed it was his mom Goldie Hawn who convinced him to propose to now-wife Erinn Bartlett. Hawn, 76, and Kurt Russell have been together for nearly 40 years, and the pair have been candid about never feeling that marriage was necessary for their relationship. While appearing on E!'s Daily Pop, Hudson said he was all for his famous mom's mindset on the matter of matrimony, but she was the one who encouraged him to get engaged.
CELEBRITIES
People

Kate Hudson Jokes Son Ryder's Life Is 'Outta My Hands' in Sweet 18th Birthday Tribute: 'Love You'

The 42-year-old actress celebrated her son Ryder Russell's 18th birthday with a sweet tribute shared on her Instagram Friday in honor of the major milestone. "And then he was 18 ❤️," Hudson wrote alongside a montage of photos with Ryder over the years, beginning with a snap from her pregnancy and ending with a recent selfie together. Hudson shares son Ryder with ex Chris Robinson.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Goldie Hawn talks MindUp program going digital: ‘Our children need us’

Actor Goldie Hawn joins TODAY to talk about a digital revamp of MindUp, a program originally launched in 2003 that teaches children the skills to regulate stress and other emotions. “People now are really recognizing that our brain is a muscle, and it actually can be affected and offended … by our surroundings,” she says. “It’s especially being shown with our children right now.”Jan. 19, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Woman's World

Goldie Hawn’s Nonprofit Is Helping Kids Cope With Pandemic Life

Goldie Hawn is no dumb blonde. She’s an Oscar-winning actress, a loyal partner to her long-time love, Kurt Russell, a mother of three (including actress Kate Hudson), and the adoring grandma to seven little ones. We’ve giggled along with her, from Laugh-In to First Wives Club, but underneath the goofy act, Hawn wasn’t always laughing.
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

The Hill

458K+
Followers
54K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy