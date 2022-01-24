ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Review: Allende's 'Violeta,' an epic South American tale

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xyn2t_0duB86aX00

“Violeta,” by Isabel Allende (Random House)

Chilean writer Isabel Allende's latest novel is “Violeta,” an epic tale that transports readers across a century of South American history, through economic collapse, dictatorship and natural disasters like an earthquake and a hurricane.

From the aftermath of World War I to the present day, narrator Violeta del Valle recounts the story of her life in an unnamed South American country with a book-long letter to her grandson Camilo.

Violeta tells of living through the Spanish flu pandemic as the youngest child and only daughter in a family of five sons. After her father loses everything in the Great Depression the family must relinquish their comfort in an old mansion in the nation's capital and adopt a more modest life in the country's rural south.

“Violeta” recalls Allende's best known and highly successful novel, “The House of Spirits,” which weaves together the personal and the political in a saga stretching across decades.

“Violeta” also details the horrors of the 1970s dictatorships in South America, which saw tens of thousands of suspected political opponents kidnapped, tortured and killed, often through Operation Condor, a U.S.-backed alliance among the region's right-wing military governments.

“The government was committing atrocities, but you could walk down the street and sleep soundly at night without worrying about common criminals,” Violeta writes of those repressive times.

Violeta's son is a journalist who seeks exile, first in Argentina, then in Norway after learning he is on the dictatorship's black list.

Violeta suspect's her son's father of involvement in the repression through his work as a pilot. Much of the book involves Violeta's long, passionate, but troubled relationship with her son's father following a short, unsatisfying marriage. Ultimately, she obtains contentment late in life with a retired diplomat and naturalist.

Considered the world’s most widely read Spanish-language author, Allende is known for her many novels including “Eva Luna,” “Of Love and Shadows“ and “A Long Petal of the Sea,” as well as nonfiction books such as “Paula,” a 1994 memoir.

Allende left Chile for exile two years after Salvador Allende, her father's first cousin, was overthrown in a 1973 coup. Isabel Allende lived for years in Venezuela before settling in the United States.

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Daily Post

Inspired by her mother, Isabel Allende publishes ‘Violeta’

Shortly before the coronavirus pandemic began, Isabel Allende suffered one of the greatest losses of her life: The death of her mother. On Tuesday, the Chilean author published “Violeta”, a novel that begins and ends with an epidemic and that covers the last 100 years of history through the eyes of a grandmother inspired by her mom, Panchita, one of the women who marked her the most.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

A Journey Through The American South

Princeton African American Studies professor Imani Perry says the South can be seen as an "origin point" for the way the nation operates. Her book, South to America, reflects on the region's history and traces the steps of an enslaved ancestor. "The South in some ways becomes the repository for the nation's sins, right?" she says. "And then it allows the rest of the country to conceive of itself as relatively pristine."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Elle

Shelf Life: Isabel Allende

Welcome to Shelf Life, ELLE.com’s books column, in which authors share their most memorable reads. Whether you’re on the hunt for a book to console you, move you profoundly, or make you laugh, consider a recommendation from the writers in our series, who, like you (since you’re here), love books. Perhaps one of their favorite titles will become one of yours, too.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salvador Allende
Person
Isabel Allende
Barton Chronicle

Book review: Cartoonist tells his tale of the Vietnam War

Lieutenant Dangerous, A Vietnam War Memoir, by Jeff Danziger. With illustrations by the author. Published by Steer Forth Press. 195 pages in paperback. $14.95. It came as a considerable surprise, when I wandered into Barnes and Noble last week, to discover that the nation’s best political cartoonist has written a prose memoir to explore a pivotal period of his long life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
LiveScience

Evil eye: History of the ancient curse

The evil eye is a human look believed to cause harm to someone or something. The supernatural harm may come in the form of a minor misfortune, or more serious disease, injury — even death. Folklorist Alan Dundes, in his edited volume "The Evil Eye: A Casebook" (University of Wisconsin Press, 1992) notes that "the victim's good fortune, good health, or good looks — or unguarded comments about them — invite or provoke an attack by someone with the evil eye ... Symptoms of illness caused by the evil eye include loss of appetite, excessive yawning, hiccups, vomiting and fever. If the object attacked is a cow, its milk may dry up; if a plant or fruit tree, it may suddenly wither and die."
INDIA
filmmakermagazine.com

The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales

Abigail Disney, Amy Berg, Evan Rachel Wood, Kathleen Hughes, Phoenix Rising, The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales. The Sundance Institute announced today two new premiere films that have been added to the 2022 Sundance Film Festival lineup. Selected for the Special Screenings section are The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales, directed by Abigail E. Disney and Kathleen Hughes, and Phoenix Rising, directed by Amy Berg.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South American#Chilean#Spanish#Operation Condor
Deadline

How Composer Germaine Franco Brought Her Own Take On “The Sound Of Magical Realism” To ‘Encanto’

When Germaine Franco began composing the score for Encanto, the directors knew they didn’t want the sound of a traditional Disney film. Franco began experimenting with Colombian instruments and rhythms to create the sound of Latin American magic. Encanto takes place in a magical town sheltered by mountains, created when Alma Madrigal (María Cecilia Botero) lost her husband and prayed for a miracle to save her three children. The idea of magic being born out of emotion was important to make the film based in Latin American magic, rather than European. As opposed to the sounds associated with European fantasy, Latin American magical...
MOVIES
ARTnews

Essential Books: Monographs on 8 African Photographers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Art News may receive an affiliate commission. Photography has a long history in Africa, where it was introduced by colonial powers shortly after its invention. Originally used there as an ethnographic tool by Europeans, it was transformed by African photographers, who opened photo studios as early as the 1860s, beginning in Senegal. These artists showed Africans through African eyes, documenting life under colonial rule, postwar liberation movements and subsequent societal transformations, and in the contemporary era tackling issues of identity, immigration, and postcolonialism. We’ve selected monographs...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Place
South Ameriica
Country
Argentina
The Independent

American mom living in Germany shares reasons she will never return to US

An American woman who moved to Germany with her son two years ago has detailed all of the reasons she has no intention of ever returning to the US.In a TikTok video posted last month, Aly, who goes by @usa.mom.in.germany responded to a video, posted by @v.brtinney, which asked Americans living abroad to explain why they would never go back. In the clip, Aly shared a list of 12 different reasons why she would not return, with the TikToker detailing in her response how living in Europe has been more beneficial for her and her family."Because I don’t have to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Washington Post

A toddler died sleeping outside in a months-long housing protest. Now his brother is sick.

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — For two months, the family of six had slept beneath a plastic tarp in the cold rain. Maria Lubia Queracama Tanigama, 22, held her newborn and two toddlers tight, using her body to keep them warm as nighttime temperatures dropped into the 40s. Her husband and their 6-year-old lay next to her on a thin mat, the only thing between them and the Bogotá dirt.
ADVOCACY
IFLScience

Why Is 666 The "Number Of The Beast"?

It’s the sum of all the numbers on a Roulette wheel, which is nice. For number nerds, it’s a double triangle number, which is pretty cool, and it’s also equal to the sum of the squares of the first seven prime numbers – try it!. But...
RELIGION
Good News Network

Scientists Digitally ‘Unwrap’ Pharaoh Amenhotep Mummy, While Leaving 3,000 Year-old Artifact Untouched

All the royal mummies found in the 19th and 20th centuries have long since been opened for study. With one exception: Egyptologists have never been bold enough to open the mummy of Pharaoh Amenhotep I. Not because of any mythical curse, but because it is perfectly wrapped, beautifully decorated with flower garlands, and with face and neck covered by an exquisite lifelike facemask inset with colorful stones. But now for the first time, scientists from Egypt have used three-dimensional CT (computed tomography) scanning to ‘digitally unwrap’ this royal mummy and study its contents.
SCIENCE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New COVID-19 variant discovered in France

PARIS, France (WTVO) — A new COVID-19 variant has been discovered in France. Researchers are calling this one “IHU.” French health officials say they have found 12 people living in southern France infected with the mutation. The cases are linked to travelers who recently visited the African country of Cameroon. The World Health Organization has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
zee

Silver Coins and an Impression of Jesus Were Found off the Coast of Israel

More than a hundred silver coins have been found in the wreckage of two ships off the Israeli coast Caesarea. The Israel Antiquities Authority on 22 December 2021, reported that the discovery of figures and a gold ring bearing the image of the "Good Shepherd," a well-known icon of Jesus in the Christian religion.
The Independent

The Independent

459K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy