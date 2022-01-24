ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YFc6b_0duB7vl600

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.

In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.

The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu.

“It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.

“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period, breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to the menu. We adore each other deeply but our love for the iconic McMuffin was simply too hard to ignore.”

The retailer also hinted that it is set to introduce a new item to its menu later this year but did not disclose any details.

“As for the rumours that there will be a new breakfast bae on the scene later this year...no comment.

“But now it’s time to say, ‘that’s a wrap’. And bagel.”

In a bid to ease the blow, the retailer announced that all McMuffins were discounted to 99p this morning.

Prior to being discontinued, customers could order breakfast wraps containing egg, bacon, a sausage patty, potato rosti and cheese, alongside a choice of either brown sauce or ketchup.

The breakfast bagel had similar ingredients, including egg, cheese, bacon and sausage.

Fans have expressed their disappointment with the decision. Katie Piper commented a crying sad emoji, while TV presenter Andi Peters joked: “It wasn’t you...It was them!”

“Cheers, 8am on a Monday morning the week’s ruined and the kids are crying, nice one,” one person said.

“I didn’t even get to say a proper goodbye,” another wrote.

A third person said: “I’ve waited patiently without complaint for two years for my bagels and NOW you’re telling me they’re gone forever. I ride at dawn.”

Comments / 1323

Glenn Sims
2d ago

Their bagel breakfast sandwiches were the best! That was the only reason I went to McDonald's. No need to ever go back now. Sad news!

Reply(87)
420
Eliz Jacobson
2d ago

I have a limited diet. When they discontinued the all day breakfast. Due the pandemic, I was not a happy camper. looks like McDonald's just keeps angering its customers.

Reply(73)
211
Stephon
2d ago

They literally are Taking everything off the menu, First it was the Grilled chicken wrap, then, the Buttermilk crispy sandwich, Now this! thoes are the main reasons why I had went to McDonald's, it's definitely pointless now. Bye McDonald's 👋🏻

Reply(27)
145
Related
MLive

McDonald’s brings back rare item not seen on menu since 2017

McDonald’s is known for its popular seasonal favorites. Shamrock Shake or McRib, anyone? Though, McDonald’s has brought a more rare treat that hasn’t been on the menu since 2017, according to Eat This, Eat That. Chewboom reports McDonald’s Blueberry & Crème Pie is back at select locations...
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Local Pizza Chain Closing 2 Locations

There are fewer pizza options open in town.Alan Hardman/Unsplash. It’s been an uphill battle for the entire restaurant industry throughout much of the last year. From forced COVID shutdowns to problems with food distribution, restaurants have had to jump through numerous hoops in order to stay open. One local pizza chain has found itself succumbing to some of these issues, at least temporarily.
TUCSON, AZ
Allrecipes.com

Diet Sodas Are Disappearing From Store Shelves — Here's Why

Diet soda has been a staple in restaurants and households, vending machines and convenience stores for decades. Whether you're watching your calories or just trying to balance out the burger and fries you're getting at the local diner, a diet soda can be counted on to be satisfying and hit the spot, minus extra calories and sugar.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Piper
Person
Andi Peters
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Closing

Grab a final slice of pizza.Krista Bratko/Unsplash. Few comfort foods can compete with that of pizza. It’s hot, it’s tasty, and it can satisfy any group of people. Around town, there’s a number of pizza joints, but starting in February, there will be one fewer.
TUCSON, AZ
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Don't Miss: 10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $9 COVID tests, $179 AirPods Pro, $40 soundbar, more Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

McDonald's Customers Can Get This One Item for Free, According to Employee

A trip to McDonald's may typically leave guests out a few bucks, but it turns out that there is one item on the McDonald's menu that customers can score for completely free. Amid the ongoing TikTok trend of employees sharing hacks and secrets from their jobs, a former employee of the fan-favorite fast-food chain revealed in a video earlier this month that there is one item customers can get for free: pickles.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Mcmuffin
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Friday This Month

A lot of time is spent on resolutions and reflection as you swap out one Far Side calendar for another. As much as the start of a new year signals a time for renewal, most people probably start a new year the same way they ended the last year. It's just another week full of days and work.
RESTAURANTS
WSAW

Candy sold at Walmart stores being recalled

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sugar-free chocolate-maker Lily’s Sweets is recalling nearly 19,000 cases of baking chips due to the presence of soy lecithin. The bags of peppermint--flavor baking chips, were a limited holiday seasonal offering sold exclusively at Walmart stores. Lily’s discovered the error after consumers reported finding white...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Icon Closes Unexpectedly

Another Tucson icon has closed for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Another long-time Tucson restaurant establishment is closing its doors for good. Bentley’s House of Coffee & Tea made it official, posting on its Facebook page that it would be shutting its doors and not reopening, calling it quits after 38 years in business.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ComicBook

McDonald's Is Bringing Back One of Its Best Desserts Ever

Just like how no comic book deaths are permanent, no good dessert is really gone forever from fast food. As some have started to notice at select McDonald's locations across the country, blueberry and creme pies have started to make a resurgence. The delectable treat last made an appearance in 2017, before quickly being ripped from the menus.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Popeyes Fans Still Livid Over Popular Item's Removal From Menu

What has gone wrong in this nation when a restaurant like Popeyes can remove a favorite item from its menu and people barely peep about it? A world hit by a pandemic that has grabbed our attention away from the needs of fast food, that's what has gone wrong. Sadly,...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Arby's Adds New Sandwich to Menu

A new sandwich has joined the Arby's menu lineup. The fast-food chain has capped off 2021 with the introduction of the new Brisket Bacon 'n Beef Dip Sandwich. The sandwich is the chain's latest limited-time sandwich and is available at participating Arby's locations nationwide for a limited time. The new...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why This Ex-Taco Bell Employee Is Warning People To Stay Away From Some Of Its Meat

Just about every fast food restaurant has had some sort of scandal involving its meat. For Subway, it was the chain's highly questionable tuna –- but also just about all its other meats as well. Allegations that have faced KFC include serving raw chicken, a fried rat, fried paper towel, and expired products. And Burger King may or may not have passed off horse meat as beef back in 2013.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

New Doughnut Shop Opening in Town Soon

Grab yourself a freshly baked doughnut.Annie Spratt/Unsplash. If you’ve been searching for a way to get your early morning sugar rush on, things are about to get a little easier for you. That’s because a brand new Krispy Kreme is opening up here in Tucson. So if you’re a fan of their fresh, hot, melt-in-your-mouth glazed donuts, or if you’re someone who would rather go with the variety pack as you pick up some sweet treats for work, you’ll now have two Krispy Kremes to choose from in town.
TUCSON, AZ
Mashed

This Ridiculous Chick-Fil-A Order Limit Has Fans Laughing

Chick-fil-A patrons have a history of ordering some very strange meals. One user over on TikTok showed off some very odd order requests from the restaurant, including an order of mac and cheese with a straw, a Cobb salad with a specific demand to omit tomatoes, corn, and grapes, and medium rare chicken. At the very least, these customers only placed single orders and didn't try to overwhelm their local Chick-fil-A's computer system.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

What Red Lobster Employees Wish You Knew

If you're a seafood fan who loves a luscious and delicious lobster, then you've likely been to the world-renowned seafood chain known as Red Lobster. Red Lobster is a seafood restaurant that was established in Florida in 1968, and it now has over 700 locations across the globe. The restaurant chain was founded by Bill Darden, who, according to the Red Lobster website, was "a man passionate about making delicious, high-quality seafood available and affordable to everyone, including people who lived far from the coast."
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

459K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy