U.S. Army Quoting Lana Del Rey Leaves Conservatives Outraged: 'Is This a Joke?'

By Gerrard Kaonga
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Comments / 5

swampdonkie
2d ago

i did 25 years. If you want recruits. quit leaving soldiers behind to die. but hey, let's quote Lana del Ray. what a joke

Reply(1)
4
Rolling Stone

Did the U.S. Army Post a Fake Lana Del Rey Quote to Boost Recruiting?

The U.S. Army appears to have swiped a quote straight from the annals of inspirational Pinterest posts and, for some reason, attributed it to Lana Del Rey as part of what’s seemingly an effort to boost recruitment among women. (Apologies for all the hypothetical hedging — but we’re all still completely confounded, too.) On Saturday evening, Jan. 22, at the innocuous hour of 6:03 p.m. ET, the Army shared a photo of a woman crawling under barbed wire with the quote, “Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever.” The line was credited to Del Rey and...
MILITARY
mxdwn.com

Army Uses A Lana Del Ray Quote To Advertise and Now Faces Backlash

It’s only a few weeks in, but 2022 promises to be another wild year. Today on the 2022 bingo card: The US Army used a quote by indie-pop star Lana Del Ray for one of their recruitment ads. The post went online on Saturday, January 22, according to Consequences.
MILITARY
NME

US Army mocked for using apparent Lana Del Rey quote in recruitment advert

The US Army has been mocked for using a quote that it attributed to Lana Del Rey as part of a recruitment advert. On Saturday (January 22) a post on the military’s Twitter account read, “‘Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever’ – Lana Del Rey”, which was accompanied by a photo of a female soldier crawling on sand during a drill.
MILITARY
Billboard

U.S. Army Tweets Lana Del Rey Quote & Her Fans Have Thoughts

“Red, white, blue is in the sky” for both Lana Del Rey and apparently her fans running the U.S. Army Twitter account. The Army took to Twitter over the weekend (Jan. 22) to share a #SoldierSaturday photo taken by Markus Rauchenberger, featuring a female soldier crawling through a field. The tweet also included a quote attributed to Lana Del Rey: “Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever.”
MILITARY
