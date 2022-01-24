ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'Pokémon Legends: Arceus' Coming to Nintendo Switch: Release Date, Features and Pricing

By Harrison Abbott
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Pokémon Legends: Arceus" promises to take Nintendo's franchise in a bold new direction. Here's all we know, including its release date, file size and...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Horizon Forbidden West’: Everything we know so far about the new PS5 and PS4 game and its file size

Horizon Forbidden West is one of Sony’s most highly touted exclusives set to come out in 2022, continuing the story from the previous game Horizon Zero Dawn.The game was initially slated for release during the festive period last year but, like with many other developers, there have been delays caused in part by the pandemic, meaning that the final launch has been pushed back to February.Players will take control of Aloy, a hunter who travels a post-apocalyptic version of the United States that has been overrun by dinosaur-like machines.If the title didn’t give it away, Aloy will be travelling west...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Everyone with a Nintendo Switch needs to see this awesome deal

SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch with Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership [Digital Code] Rating: 5 Stars Nintendo-licensed Memory card for the Nintendo Switch systemIncludes a digital code for 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online service BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $54.98 $40.94 Buy from GameStop $54.98 Nintendo recently released a brand new version of its insanely popular Nintendo Switch video game console. We can’t even count how many reports we had seen about an imminent “Nintendo Switch Pro” launch. But when the new model finally made its debut, there was nothing “Pro” about it. Instead, the new...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 UK stock - live: Could Game restock Sony’s console before February?

Update: The PS5 has now sold out at Argos stores, after limited regional availability landed online. Read below for more updates.2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months.But customers are still struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing microchip shortages around the world, which has had a big impact on supply chains for over a year now.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and in early 2022 demand is still high...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#Nintendo Eshop
Eurogamer.net

What actually is Pokémon Legends Arceus?

What is Pokémon Legends Arceus? Good question. With just a little over two weeks until its full release, this is by far the most secretive the Pokémon Company has been about one of its core series games, at least in our memory. We have, finally, been treated to...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Guide – All leaked Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Well, it happened — Pokémon Legends: Arceus has leaked well ahead of its release date. Along with information about gameplay, the full list of Pokémon available in the game was leaked. Before you read, be aware that there are major spoilers below. Also, we will not be...
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Nintendo Recap — Pokémon Legends: Arceus looks promising thanks to new features and E3 might not happen

Welcome everybody to this week's Nintendo recap. 2022 is already off to an exciting start with new trailers for both the upcoming Pokémon and Kirby games, giving us greater insights into both adventures. Plus, one of the most popular Assassin's Creed titles is coming to Switch and the next Mario Kart is reportedly in development. Additionally, in-person E3 2022 has been canceled, but it looks like this probably would have been the case regardless of the Omicron variant. There's plenty to talk about so lets a-go!
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Kirby And The Forgotten Land, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Analogue Pocket | All Things Nintendo

After a slow news week to kick off 2022, the world of Nintendo is firing on all cylinders, so this episode of All Things Nintendo is all about catching up on the new looks at Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Not only that, but Game Informer's Alex Van Aken also came ready to chat about the all-new Analogue Pocket and The Nintendo Tapes, his new collaborative EP of Nintendo remixes (two of which you'll sample during this episode!).
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Nintendo
gameranx.com

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Is Coming To Nintendo Switch Online

There is no confirmed release date just yet. In an exciting announcement, Nintendo revealed today that the popular Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask for N64 is making its way to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack next month. This comes after the company announced just yesterday that Banjo-Kazooie would be releasing on the subscription service today. As promised, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion members can enjoy Banjo-Kazooie today and get ready for Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

There's a new Leisure Suit Larry game on Android, and the series is just as filthy as ever

The last Leisure Suit Larry point-and-click adventure game to land on Android was Wet Dreams Don't Dry, back in 2019, which was a late arrival at the time. Well, following tradition, the sequel has finally come to mobile two years later than the PC and console releases. This sequel is appropriately called Wet Dreams Dry Twice, and much like Wet Dreams Don't Dry, it's a quirky sex-filled romp where you'll solve puzzles to advance the story of Larry still on the search for love.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Artful Escape - PlayStation and Nintendo Switch Release Date Trailer

The Artful Escape is headed to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on January 25, 2022. Check out the latest trailer to see what some critics are saying about this musical adventure game. In The Artful Escape, a teenage guitar prodigy sets out on a psychedelic, multidimensional journey to inspire his stage persona and confront the legacy of a dead folk legend. The game features voice performances by Michael Johnston, Caroline Kinley, Lena Headey, Jason Schwartzman, Mark Strong, and Carl Weathers.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Elden Ring’: Could the ‘Dark Souls 3’ server exploit delay the new game’s release?

A dangerous server exploit has been found in Dark Souls 3 that could allow online players to take control of your computer. Known as a “remote code execution” (or RCE for short), it could allow players to remotely take control of other gamers’ PCs and execute programs in the background, similar to a Trojan Horse. The official Dark Souls social media account on Twitter has issued a statement and taken measures to shut down the servers while the company works on a fix.This downtime does not affect PvP servers for Xbox or PlayStation consoles.— Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) January 23, 2022It...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty 2022 Reportedly Releasing Early

According to a wide range of rumors from reliable Call of Duty sources, Call of Duty 2022 is going to be a follow-up to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and a reboot of 2009's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The expectation is that the game will be out this November, like the past two COD games, via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. However, the latest rumor about the game suggests this expectation is wrong. Apparently, the game is going to follow in the footsteps of 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and release earlier in October. When exactly in October, the rumors don't say, but word is the decision to pass on the usual November release window is due to the dip in sales Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War experienced the last two years releasing in this window.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Pokémon Master Journeys: Arceus Special Release Date

Pokémon Master Journeys: Arceus is here for the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus game!. As a way to celebrate the arrival of the game on Nintendo, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the anime series of the franchise comes in with a 4-episode special release. It would be a four-part event and it will be ramping up for when the game gets out. Here is everything you need to know for the upcoming Pokémon Master Journeys: Arceus!
COMICS
geekculture.co

Geek Review – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

To say that the Pokémon video game formula has been refined to a tee would be an understatement, as every new game has paved the way for more innovations in the franchise for both good and bad. With the recent release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, the chance to relive a beloved adventure with modern trappings is hard to pass up, but with Pokémon Legends: Arceus, both Nintendo and Game Freak have instilled renewed vigour with a clever genre twist and providing us with a lens into the past.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Xbox series X stock - live: Who could restock Microsoft’s console next in the UK today?

The Xbox series X debuted in November 2020, but thanks to supply chain issues stemming from a shortage of component parts, Microsoft's newest console has been consistently sold out since release.Last month, UK retailers released thousands of consoles to meet consumer demand, with Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon all selling the Xbox series X in droves. New restocks slowed to a crawl again in January, but you can still find a few spots where the Xbox regularly appears.When it does show up, the Xbox series X sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon...
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

7 Reasons You Shouldn't Buy an Xbox Series X/S

There's never been a better time to be a gamer. Studios large and small are constantly publishing astonishing games, pushing the boundaries of what a video game can be. But where's best to play the games? How about on Microsoft's Xbox Series S/X?. If you are considering spending your money...
VIDEO GAMES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
755K+
Followers
79K+
Post
732M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy