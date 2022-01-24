ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Scammers Utilizing Fake Websites to Advertise Free COVID At-Home Tests, BBB Warns

By Andrew Stanton
Newsweek
 2 days ago
"When the government rolls out big initiatives, such as the stimulus checks, scammers typically find ways to take advantage," the BBB...

KPLC TV

BBB warns of uptick in COVID-19 testing scams

(Gray News) – The Better Business Bureau is warning of scammers targeting people in need of COVID-19 tests. The recent spike in COVID-19 cases has given rise to phony websites and fake in-person testing sites used to collect personal information. In one version of this scam, the BBB says...
PUBLIC SAFETY
abcnews4.com

BBB warns of fake COVID test sites popping up across the country

CNN — Not all testing centers are created equal. The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning about fake COVID-19 testing sites popping up across the country. "We've noticed an uptick in complaints and reviews at various different testing sites around the United States," said Sandra Guile, director of communications with the Better Business Bureau.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL

BBB warns of fake COBID-19 testing sites

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning about fake COVID-19 testing sites. It comes as high demand for the tests is leading to a surge of mobile testing tents across the country.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tv20detroit.com

Website for free at-home COVID tests to launch Wednesday; expect some issues

(WXYZ) — The demand for at-home COVID testing is soaring as the Omicron variant continues its spread across the United States. White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci says this particular strain of the virus is less likely to cause severe illness, but it's infecting a large portion of the population which Fauci says could be a good thing as long as the virus doesn't mutate again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bakersfield Now

BBB warning the public about phony Covid-19 testing sites

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — This winter’s spike in COVID-19 cases has more people than ever looking for tests. This has given rise to a new con: phony websites and fake in-person testing sites used to collect personal and insurance information. Cedric Hood reached out to the Better Business...
KERN COUNTY, CA
New York City, NY
