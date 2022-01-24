Scammers Utilizing Fake Websites to Advertise Free COVID At-Home Tests, BBB Warns

(WXYZ) — The demand for at-home COVID testing is soaring as the Omicron variant continues its spread across the United States. White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci says this particular strain of the virus is less likely to cause severe illness, but it's infecting a large portion of the population which Fauci says could be a good thing as long as the virus doesn't mutate again.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO