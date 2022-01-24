ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Da Vinci's works brought to life at Berlin art show

Morganton News Herald
 2 days ago

Two of the art world's most famous paintings have...

morganton.com

ARTnews

Yves Tanguy Painting Thought to Be Lost During Fascist Raid Is Found and Repaired

For decades, scholars thought that a painting by Surrealist artist Yves Tanguy was destroyed during a raid on a Paris cinema led by two right-wing groups. Now, in a find that has shocked even those with a deep knowledge of Tanguy’s oeuvre, that painting has been found and brought back to its original state. It turns out that that painting, Fraud in the Garden (1930), had been hiding in plain sight, in a way. The Guardian reports that the painting had been bought at auction in 1985 by a French owner who had suspected that the work may be the one...
VISUAL ART
bctv.org

Dinosaurs, REAL BODIES, Da Vinci: Reading Public Museum Unveils 2022 Schedule

The Reading Public Museum announced its slate of 2022 exhibitions as it looks to welcome visitors with a full operating schedule for the first time since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for all cultural and hospitality institutions, but the Reading Public Museum has remained committed to safely serving the public to the highest degree possible throughout, all while preparing for this blockbuster 2022 exhibition series.
READING, PA
South Philly Review

Da Vinci Art Alliance opens 2 exhibitions

The Da Vinci Art Alliance at 704 Catherine Street opened two new exhibitions. Rebecca Conviser: Creative Expressions opened on Jan 13, and will soon also be available as a video walkthrough. Conviser began making needlepoint tapestries in order to process her battle with breast cancer. The stitching helped Rebecca to...
News-Herald.com

Vatican’s Sistine Chapel is brought to life in Mentor

Michelangelo’s internationally acclaimed Sistine Chapel is being brought to life at the Great Lakes Mall in Mentor. At Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, guests will walk down a candlelit, long corridor where they will hear choral songs being played before they get to the box office. Photo opportunities, merchandise and information about the exhibit will be provided.
my40.tv

Young students preparing for upcoming art & music show featuring their own work

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at Emmanuel Lutheran are busy as bees preparing for an upcoming visual arts and music show. Every student at the school will have a couple pieces on display. Their art teacher, Tammy Reilly, says the students have been learning about all different styles of...
cgmagonline.com

Why Fortnite is Curating a Real-Life London Art Show Replica

Fortnite players can now explore an art exhibit in-game as a collaboration to raise awareness of the real art exhibition happening in London, taking place for one week. A London art exhibit is now available in Fortnite for players to explore the full virtual experience of the real-world show. This experience will be open for all players to check out from today until January 25 in Creative Mode. The art project comes from KAWS called “New Fiction”, which has their real works on display at Serpentine—a public art institution in London.
VISUAL ART
TheWrap

‘Encanto': How ‘Dos Oruguitas’ Was Brought to Life

A version of this story about “Encanto” first appeared in the special animation section of Awards Preview issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. “Encanto,” Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 60th full-length feature, is many things: a meditation on loss, a wacky family comedy (centered around the Madrigals, each of them gifted with a special ability), very nearly a superhero tale and a moving, magical-realism-indebted portrait of Colombia in the first part of the 20th century. But above all other things, Disney’s “Encanto” is a musical.
TechRadar

How Dune's production team brought the world of Arrakis to life

There's a saying among Hollywood's most revered directors that filmmaking shouldn't be about serving the audience, but the filmmakers themselves. Denis Villeneuve's Dune just so happens to do both. The French Canadian auteur's adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal science fiction novel is a rare passion project that reminds viewers of...
MOVIES
Robb Report

If This Painting Turns Out to Be a Real Caravaggio, It Could Be Worth $57 Million

The Spanish government granted protected status to a small oil painting, believed by some experts to be the work of the Italian Baroque master Caravaggio, as of yesterday, reported The Guardian. Declared an item of cultural interest, the new protected status will give experts additional time to study the painting in the hopes of determining its true authorship, as it was previously believed to be a mere copy. In a statement, the regional government of Madrid described the painting as “an example of the excellence and pictorial mastery of the Italian naturalism,” with significant influence on 17th-century painting in the region. The painting, titled The...
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

An Ancient Dog Statue and 3 Tombs Were Just Discovered Under the Streets of Rome

Because of its long history, Rome has often yielded archaeological treasures in the most unexpected of places. The latest of these riches is an ancient dog statue, which was discovered during work on Rome’s water system just before Christmas. An arm of the Italian Ministry of Culture devoted to archaeological endeavors announced the find on January 1, saying that the dog statue was found in the city’s Appio Latino district, which is also home to ancient Roman villas and an array of burial structures. Along with the statue, three tombs were also found. According to the Ministry of Culture, one of the...
ANIMALS
Robb Report

France Will Return 15 Nazi-Looted Works, Including Paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall

France has finalized the restitution of 15 artworks sold under duress or looted by the Nazis, including paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall. The bill passed unanimously on Tuesday in the French National Assembly, and is expected to be approved by its Senate on February 15. In a statement, the Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, applauded the vote, saying that the continued dispossession of the art was “the denial of the humanity [of these Jewish families], their memory, their memories.” Among the collection is a painting by Chagall, titled The Father, which was looted from David Cender, a Polish Jewish musician and luthier, who arrived...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Ancient Dog Statue, Tombs Found in Rome Amid Repairs to City’s Water System

Because of its long history, Rome has often yielded archaeological treasures in the most unexpected of places. The latest of these riches is an ancient dog statue, which was discovered during work on Rome’s water system just before Christmas. An arm of the Italian Ministry of Culture devoted to archaeological endeavors announced the find on January 1, saying that the dog statue was found in the city’s Appio Latino district, which is also home to ancient Roman villas and an array of burial structures. Along with the statue, three tombs were also found. According to the Ministry of Culture, one of the...
ANIMALS
Herald Community Newspapers

Waldinger Memorial Library exhibits local art teacher’s work

Khan’s artwork has hung up at “Sip This.” a former coffee shop on Rockaway Avenue in Valley Stream and various other local establishments. A permanent 8’ x 3’ ocean mural painted by Khan hangs at the Valley Stream pool complex. His paintings are also included in the anthology “Poetry: Elixir of the Heart” by Sharon Ghanny, a collection of poetry and artworks from those of Caribbean descent.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
getitforless.info

Artexpo New York: World’s Largest Fine Art Trade Show

The largest international gathering of qualified trade buyers, Artexpo New York presents over 400 local, national, and international galleries and publishers, along with pioneering independent artists and photographers in the [SOLO] Project, exhibiting thousands of forward-thinking, boundary-pushing works. There is something for every space, taste, and budget. Taking place at...
Variety

‘Harry Potter’ Director Mike Newell, Actor-Producer Jason Wong Launch Kingston Intl. Film Festival – Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” and “Four Weddings and a Funeral” director Mike Newell and actor Jason Wong (“The Gentlemen,” “Dungeons & Dragons”) are launching the Kingston International Film Festival (KIFF) to support independent film makers in a post-pandemic world. Taking place June 24-26, the festival is a 50:50 partnership between Blue Elephant Films and Rose Theatre which aims to address a decline in the independent film industry by establishing a new platform for emerging talent and creating opportunities which will link new filmmakers and industry experts. KIFF also received early support from Oscar-winning actor Dame Vanessa Redgrave...
MOVIES
College of the Holy Cross

Cantor Art Gallery to Present Works From the College’s Collections

Exhibit will feature bronze sculptures by Auguste Rodin. The Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Art Gallery will present works from College of the Holy Cross’ various collections from January 24 – February 20, 2022 in the exhibition “A Mirror to the World: Two Centuries of Collecting at Holy Cross,” curated by Meredith Fluke, director of the Cantor Art Gallery.
WORCESTER, MA

