Beijing tests 2 million for coronavirus as Winter Olympics loom

China's President Xi Jinping had a rare pandemic-era encounter with a foreign visitor Tuesday when he met with Olympic chief Thomas Bach as the country readies to host the Winter Games. The meeting is expected to be the first of several for the Chinese president -- who has not left the country since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic -- as dignitaries including Russian President Vladimir Putin descend on Beijing for the Olympics. "Chinese President Xi Jinping met with the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach in Beijing on Tuesday," read a statement from Xinhua news agency. State broadcaster CCTV showed the two unmasked leaders sitting metres apart in a large room, surrounded by officials in face masks with the IOC and Chinese flags on display.

