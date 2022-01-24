ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regina King's Son Ian Alexander's Disturbing Last Tweets Revealed

By Kiyonna Anthony
BIN: Black Information Network
 2 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Many are still grieving the shocking death of Regina King 's 26-year old son Ian Alexander, who died by suicide over the weekend . Although further details about the heartbreaking incident have yet to be revealed, fans dug up a few of Ian's old tweets that showed a gloomier side to the Oscar winning star's son. Just five days before his passing, Ian tweeted:

“You know that episode of SpongeBob where they go inside his brain and it’s a bunch of mini spongebobs just losing their s–t…..yea that one really hits home."

In a follow up tweet, Ian spoke about his relationship with social media, and the impact it's had on his mental health, sharing:

“I don’t think instagram is healthy for me.”

News broke on Friday that the 26-year old DJ -- and only child of King's -- had died just days after celebrating his birthday. The Harder We Fall actress confirmed the news to People in a statement, revealing:

"Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Many of King's friends, family and colleagues have rallied around her during this devastating time. Kid Cudi tweeted:

“My heart hurts for Regina King and her family. God please watch over them.”

Journalist Marc Lamont Hill shared:

"Sending all of my love and condolences to Regina King. I pray that she’s surrounded by love and healing energy."

Our thoughts and well wishes are with Regina King and her family at this time.

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

