Want a free dozen donuts from Krispy Kreme? Donate blood

( WHNT ) — January is National Blood Donor Month, and Krispy Kreme has found a tasty way to help alleviate what the American Red Cross is calling “its worst blood shortage in over a decade.”

From Jan. 24-31, simply donate blood and bring proof of your donation to a participating Krispy Kreme location for a free dozen of the company’s famous original glazed donuts. That proof can be a donor band or sticker or a digital pass on your donor app — it just needs to show when you donated.

While Krispy Kreme is encouraging donations to the American Red Cross, the company said any blood donation to any organization will qualify for the promotion as long as it’s made between Jan. 24 and 31.

Visit the Krispy Kreme website and enter your ZIP code at the bottom of the page to see if your location is participating.

To see if you’re eligible to give blood with the American Red Cross, click here . To schedule your blood donation with the American Red Cross, click here .

