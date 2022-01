Dayton and Athens had the largest tech acquisitions in Ohio in 2021, a record-smashing year for venture capital deals and venture-backed companies nationwide. Ohio tech companies raised a combined $2.4 billion in the year, double the $1.1 billion record set in 2020, according to the year-end Venture Monitor by PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association. That's still less than 1% of the national total of $329.6 billion – which was nearly double the $167 million record set the year before.

OHIO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO