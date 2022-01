The United States’ regulatory stance on crypto is unclear at best and chaotic at worst. In 2013, the U.S. Treasury defined Bitcoin (BTC-USD) as both a virtual currency and a payment system. In December 2014, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) defined Bitcoin and other virtual currencies as commodities under the Commodity Exchange Act. Also in 2014, the Internal Revenue Service released a notice that defined Bitcoin as property for Federal income tax purposes. Most recently, Congress snuck an amendment into the November 2021 infrastructure bill treating Bitcoin as physical cash, and stating that transactions over $10,000 must be reported to the IRS, thereby incentivizing further reliance on banks to settle large transactions.

CURRENCIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO