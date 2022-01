After previewing a bevy of its upcoming Chevy Silverado electric pickup trucks recently, General Motors today announced that it is doubling down on its EV bet with the single largest production investment in its history. GM will be spending US$4 billion to convert its Orion Assembly factory in Michigan to build electric pickups, and split a US$2.6 billion Ultium cells battery plant investment in Lansing with its partner in the venture LG. Lansing will also witness the rise of two new assembly factories for which GM will spend extra US$500 million, resulting in a nearly US$6 billion own investment into the making of electric pickup trucks.

