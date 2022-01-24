Chester Grade School presents Character Awards

CHARACTER.ORG CERTIFIES 67 STATE SCHOOLS AND 2 DISTRICTS OF CHARACTER. Character.org, a national advocate and leader for character, today designated 67 schools and 2 districts as State Schools of Character for 2022. Since its inception, Character.org’s Schools of Character program has positively impacted nearly three million students, staff, parents, and other community members. Each year, Character.org certifies schools and districts at the state level that demonstrate a dedicated focus on character development which has a positive effect on academic achievement, student behavior, and school climate. Schools and districts announced today will be considered for Character.org’s highest distinction – National School of Character. (See the complete list of 2022 State Schools of Character below.)

MILLSTONE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO