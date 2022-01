Schenectady resident and New York Lottery spokesperson Yolanda Vega is retiring after 32 years. She is well known throughout New York state for the theatrical way she said her name before each lottery drawing. "I'm Yoooolaanda Vega!" She said that her signature way to say her name came about after she had a lot of espresso before one of the drawings when she was just six months in. After that night, she continued to do it for the next 32 years. Yolanda started with the New York Lottery back in 1990. Take a look at her through the years.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO