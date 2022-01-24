ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

YTHDF2 promotes multiple myeloma cell proliferation via STAT5A/MAP2K2/p-ERK axis

By Zhen Hua
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple myeloma (MM) is still incurable partially due to lacking effective therapeutic targets. Aberrant N6-methyladenosine (m6A) RNA modification plays a vital role in many cancers, however few researches are executed in MM. We first screened the m6A-related genes in MM patient cohorts and correlated these genes with patient outcomes. We found...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

JAK2 inhibitor persistence in MPN: uncovering a central role of ERK activation

The Philadelphia chromosome negative myeloproliferative neoplasms, including polycythemia vera, essential thrombocytosis, and myelofibrosis, are driven by hyper activation of the JAK2 tyrosine kinase, the result of mutations in three MPN driving genes: JAK2, MPL, and CALR. While the anti-inflammatory effects of JAK2 inhibitors can provide improved quality of life for many MPN patients, the upfront and persistent survival of disease-driving cells in MPN patients undergoing JAK2 inhibitor therapy thwarts potential for remission. Early studies indicated JAK2 inhibitor therapy induces heterodimeric complex formation of JAK2 with other JAK family members leading to sustained JAK2-dependent signaling. Recent work has described novel cell intrinsic details as well as cell extrinsic mechanisms that may contribute to why JAK2 inhibition may be ineffective at targeting MPN driving cells. Diverse experimental strategies aimed at uncovering mechanistic details that contribute to JAK2 inhibitor persistence have each highlighted the role of MEK/ERK activation. These approaches include, among others, phosphoproteomic analyses of JAK2 signaling as well as detailed assessment of JAK2 inhibition in mouse models of MPN. In this focused review, we highlight these and other studies that collectively suggest targeting MEK/ERK in combination with JAK2 inhibition has the potential to improve the efficacy of JAK2 inhibitors in MPN patients. As MPN patients patiently wait for improved therapies, such studies should further strengthen optimism that pre-clinical research is continuing to uncover mechanistic insights regarding the ineffectiveness of JAK2 inhibitors, which may lead to development of improved therapeutic strategies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Cell-free DNA for the detection of emerging treatment failure in relapsed/ refractory multiple myeloma

Interrogation of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) represents an emerging approach to non-invasively estimate disease burden in multiple myeloma (MM). Here, we examined low-pass whole genome sequencing (LPWGS) of cfDNA for its predictive value in relapsed/ refractory MM (RRMM). We observed that cfDNA positivity, defined as â‰¥10% tumor fraction by LPWGS, was associated with significantly shorter progression-free survival (PFS) in an exploratory test cohort of 16 patients who were actively treated on diverse regimens. We prospectively determined the predictive value of cfDNA in 86 samples from 45 RRMM patients treated with elotuzumab, pomalidomide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone in a phase II clinical trial (NCT02718833). PFS in patients with tumor-positive and -negative cfDNA after two cycles of treatment was 1.6 and 17.6 months, respectively (HR 7.6, P"‰<"‰0.0001). Multivariate hazard modelling confirmed cfDNA as independent risk factor (HR 96.6, P"‰="‰6.92e-05). While correlating with serum-free light chains and bone marrow, cfDNA additionally discriminated patients with poor PFS among those with the same response by IMWG criteria. In summary, detectability of MM-derived cfDNA, as a measure of substantial tumor burden with therapy, independently predicts poor PFS and may provide refinement for standard-of-care response parameters to identify patients with poor response to treatment earlier than is currently feasible.
CANCER
Nature.com

A low amino acid environment promotes cell macropinocytosis through the YY1-FGD6 axis in Ras-mutant pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), cancer with a high mortality rate and the highest rate of KRAS mutation, reportedly internalizes proteins via macropinocytosis to adapt to low amino acid levels in the tumor microenvironment. Here, we aimed to identify a key regulator of macropinocytosis for the survival of tumor cells in a low amino acid environment in PDAC. FYVE, RhoGEF, and PH domain-containing protein 6 (FGD6) were identified as key regulators of macropinocytosis. FGD6 promoted PDAC cell proliferation, macropinocytosis, and tumor growth both in vitro and in vivo. The macropinocytosis level was decreased with FGD6 knockdown in PDAC cell lines. Moreover, FGD6 promoted macropinocytosis by participating in the trans-Golgi network and enhancing the membrane localization of growth factor receptors, especially the TGF-beta receptor. TGF-beta enhanced macropinocytosis in PDAC cells. Additionally, YAP nuclear translocation induced by a low amino acid tumor environment initiated FGD6 expression by coactivation with YY1. Clinical data analysis based on TCGA and GEO datasets showed that FGD6 expression was upregulated in PDAC tissue, and high FGD6 expression was correlated with poor prognosis in patients with PDAC. In tumor tissue from KrasG12D/+/Trp53R172H/âˆ’/Pdx1-Cre (KPC) mice, FGD6 expression escalated during PDAC development. Our results uncover a previously unappreciated mechanism of macropinocytosis in PDAC. Strategies to target FGD6 and growth factors membrane localization might be developed for the treatment of PDAC.
CANCER
Nature.com

PD-L1 interacts with Frizzled 6 to activate Î²-catenin and form a positive feedback loop to promote cancer stem cell expansion

Cancer stem cells (CSCs) drive tumor initiation, progression, metastasis, and drug resistance. We report here that programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1) is constitutively expressed in cancer cells to maintain and expand CSC through a novel mechanism in addition to promoting cancer cell immune evasion. We discovered that PD-L1 interacts with receptor Frizzled 6 to activate Î²-catenin signaling and increase Î²-catenin-targeted gene expression, such as a putative stem cell marker leucine-rich-repeat-containing G-protein-coupled receptor 5. Blockage of PD-L1 function, using a specific small hairpin RNA or a specific antibody, inhibits disease progression by reducing the CSC population in both colorectal and breast tumors. Moreover, Î²-catenin conversely regulates PD-L1 expression through a Î²-catenin complex binding site in the PD-L1 promoter. Our discoveries reveal that besides assistant tumor cell immune escaping, PD-L1 and Î²-catenin signaling form a positive feedback loop to promote cancer progression through CSC maintenance and expansion.
CANCER
Nature.com

Mutated RAS-associating proteins and ERK activation in relapse/refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma

Diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is successfully treated with combination immuno-chemotherapy, but relapse with resistant disease occurs in"‰~"‰40% of patients. However, little is known regarding relapsed/refractory DLBCL (rrDLBCL) genetics and alternative therapies. Based on findings from other tumors, we hypothesized that RAS-MEK-ERK signaling would be upregulated in resistant tumors, potentially correlating with mutations in RAS, RAF, or associated proteins. We analyzed mutations and phospho-ERK levels in tumor samples from rrDLBCL patients. Unlike other tumor types, rrDLBCL is not mutated in any Ras or Raf family members, despite having increased expression of p-ERK. In paired biopsies comparing diagnostic and relapsed specimens, 33% of tumors gained p-ERK expression, suggesting a role in promoting survival. We did find mutations in several Ras-associating proteins, including GEFs, GAPs, and downstream effectors that could account for increased ERK activation. We further investigated mutations in one such protein, RASGRP4. In silico modeling indicated an increased interaction between H-Ras and mutant RASGRP4. In cell lines, mutant RASGRP4 increased basal p-ERK expression and lead to a growth advantage in colony forming assays when challenged with doxorubicin. Relapsed/refractory DLBCL is often associated with increased survival signals downstream of ERK, potentially corresponding with mutations in protein controlling RAS/MEK/ERK signaling.
CANCER
Nature.com

PGK1 represses autophagy-mediated cell death to promote the proliferation of liver cancer cells by phosphorylating PRAS40

Autophagy predominantly promotes cell survival by recycling cell components, while it kills cells in specific contexts. Cell death related to autophagy plays important roles in multiple physiological and pathological situations including tumorigenesis, and the mechanism needs to be defined further. PRAS40 was found to be crucial in various cancers, and phosphorylation was reported to be involved in autophagy inhibition in monocytes. However, the detailed role of PRAS40 in autophagy and the relationship to tumorigenesis remain largely unknown. Herein we screened the binding partners of PRAS40, and found that PRAS40 interacted with Phosphoglycerate kinase 1 (PGK1). PGK1 phosphorylated PRAS40 at Threonine 246, which could be inhibited by blocking the interaction. Both in vitro and in vivo results revealed that PRAS40 mediated PGK1-induced cell growth. By tracing the mechanism, we found that PGK1 suppressed autophagy-mediated cell death, in which PRAS40 was crucial. Thus PGK1 phosphorylates PRAS40 to repress autophagy-mediated cell death under normoxia, promoting cellular proliferation. The binding of PGK1 to PRAS40 was transferred to Beclin1 under hypoxia, resulting in the increase of Beclin1 phosphorylation. These results suggest a novel model of tumorigenesis, in which PGK1 switches between repressing autophagy-mediated cell death via PRAS40 and inducing autophagy through Beclin1 according to the environmental oxygen level. Our study is anticipated to be able to offer novel insights in understanding PGK1/PRAS40 signaling hyperactivated cancers.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Downregulated cytotoxic CD8 T-cell identifies with the NKG2A-soluble HLA-E axis as a predictive biomarker and potential therapeutic target in keloids

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Keloids are an abnormal fibroproliferative wound-healing disease with a poorly understood pathogenesis, making it difficult to predict and prevent this disease in clinical settings. Identifying disease-specific signatures at the molecular and cellular levels in both the blood circulation and primary lesions is urgently needed to develop novel biomarkers for risk assessment and therapeutic targets for recurrence-free treatment. There is mounting evidence of immune cell dysregulation in keloid scarring. In this study, we aimed to profile keloid scar tissues and blood cells and found that downregulation of cytotoxic CD8+ T cells is a keloid signature in the peripheral blood and keloid lesions. Single-cell RNA sequencing revealed that the NKG2A/CD94 complex was specifically upregulated, which might contribute to the significant reduction in CTLs within the scar tissue boundary. In addition, the NKG2A/CD94 complex was associated with high serum levels of soluble human leukocyte antigen-E (sHLA-E). We subsequently measured sHLA-E in our hospital-based study cohort, consisting of 104 keloid patients, 512 healthy donors, and 100 patients with an interfering disease. The sensitivity and specificity of sHLA-E were 83.69% (87/104) and 92.16% (564/612), respectively, and hypertrophic scars and other unrelated diseases exhibited minimal interference with the test results. Furthermore, intralesional therapy with triamcinolone combined with 5-fluorouracil drastically decreased the sHLA-E levels in keloid patients with better prognostic outcomes, while an incomplete reduction in the sHLA-E levels in patient serum was associated with higher recurrence. sHLA-E may effectively serve as a diagnostic marker for assessing the risk of keloid formation and a prognostic marker for the clinical outcomes of intralesional treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Interleukin-37 promotes colitis-associated carcinogenesis via SIGIRR-mediated cytotoxic T cells dysfunction

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 19 (2022) Cite this article. Interleukin-37b (hereafter called IL-37) was identified as fundamental inhibitor of natural and acquired immunity. The molecular mechanism and function of IL-37 in colorectal cancer (CRC) has been elusive. Here, we found that IL-37 transgenic (IL-37tg) mice were highly susceptible to colitis-associated colorectal cancer (CAC) and suffered from dramatically increased tumor burdens in colon. Nevertheless, IL-37 is dispensable for intestinal mutagenesis, and CRC cell proliferation, apoptosis, and migration. Notably, IL-37 dampened protective cytotoxic T cell-mediated immunity in CAC and B16-OVA models. CD8+ T cell dysfunction is defined by reduced retention and activation as well as failure to proliferate and produce cytotoxic cytokines in IL-37tg mice, enabling tumor evasion of immune surveillance. The dysfunction led by IL-37 antagonizes IL-18"“induced proliferation and effector function of CD8+ T cells, which was dependent on SIGIRR (single immunoglobulin interleukin-1 receptor-related protein). Finally, we observed that IL-37 levels were significantly increased in CRC patients, and positively correlated with serum CRC biomarker CEA levels, but negatively correlated with the CD8+ T cell infiltration in CRC patients. Our findings highlight the role of IL-37 in harnessing antitumor immunity by inactivation of cytotoxic T cells and establish a new defined inhibitory factor IL-37/SIGIRR in cancer-immunity cycle as therapeutic targets in CRC.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

PLOD3 regulates the expression of YAP1 to affect the progression of non-small cell lung cancer via the PKCÎ´/CDK1/LIMD1 signaling pathway

Procollagen-lysine, 2-oxoglutarate 5-dioxygenase (PLOD3) is a crucial oncogene in human lung cancer, whereas protein kinase C Î´ (PKCÎ´) acts as a tumor suppressor. In this study, we aimed to explore the regulation by PLOD3 on the expression of YAP1 to affect the progression of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) via the PKCÎ´/CDK1/LIMD1 signaling pathway. We found that PLOD3, CDK1, and YAP1 were highly expressed, while LIMD1 was poorly expressed in NSCLC tissues. Mechanistic investigation demonstrated that silencing PLOD3 promoted the cleavage of PKCÎ´ in a caspase-dependent manner to generate a catalytically active fragment cleaved PKCÎ´, enhanced phosphorylation levels of CDK1, and LIMD1 but suppressed nuclear translocation of YAP1. Furthermore, functional experimental results suggested that loss of PLOD3 led to increased phosphorylation levels of CDK1 and LIMD1 and downregulated YAP1, thereby suppressing the proliferation, colony formation, cell cycle entry, and resistance to apoptosis of NSCLC cells in vitro and inhibiting tumor growth in vivo. Taken together, these results show that PLOD3 silencing activates the PKCÎ´/CDK1/LIMD1 signaling pathway to prevent the progression of NSCLC, thus providing novel insight into molecular targets for treating NSCLC.
CANCER
Nature.com

In vivo study sheds new light on the dendritic spine pathology hypothesis of schizophrenia

To date, the neuropathophysiology of schizophrenia has yet to be fully elucidated. Although structural brain abnormalities (including the reduced gray matter of some brain regions and hippocampus) have been frequently reported in schizophrenia [1,2,3], it is unclear whether these abnormalities represent intrinsic characteristics or are due to the effects of antipsychotics and illness progression. In addition, these abnormalities are typically subtle, lack regional specificity, and are difficult to replicate in most schizophrenia cases. Moreover, recent studies showed no evidence of genetic overlap between subcortical volume measurements and schizophrenia risk [4, 5], indicating that structural brain abnormalities may not be a typical neuropathological feature of schizophrenia.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Myeloid malignancies in cancer patients treated with poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors: a case series

Poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors interact with DNA at single-strand breaks, prevent repair, and generate irreparable double-strand breaks that lead to tumor cell death [1]. Patients who harbor defects in homologous recombination repair, such as those with BRCA mutations, have tumors that are especially sensitive to PARP inhibitors. However, in...
CANCER
Nature.com

Diets for inflammatory bowel disease: What do we know so far?

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. In recent years, the role of diet in the pathogenesis of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) has gained great interest within the scientific community. Eating habits from industrialised countries (the so-called western diet or WD) have been associated with a higher incidence of IBD in observational studies, although the dietary factors responsible for the development of the disease are still to be elucidated. Some components of the diet with proinflammatory potential may cause changes in immunity and intestinal microbiota, leading to the inflammatory reaction that causes IBD-related lesions. The quality of available evidence is low, due to methodological issues, such as the lack of intervention studies, small sample size and heterogeneity of studies. For this reason, scientific societies have offered their recommendations using clinical practice guidelines and consensus documents, in order to establish a common criterion in the nutritional treatment of patients with IBD. The objective of this review was to summarise the data published regarding diet in IBD and review the recommendations given by scientific societies.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Understanding the hematopoietic factory during acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Initial presentation for children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is often accompanied by abnormalities in peripheral blood counts on routine evaluation of bloodwork. Anemia, thrombocytopenia, and leukopenia or neutropenia are common presenting signs. Indeed, a child who presents with low counts in two cell lines should garner suspicion for a diagnosis of acute leukemia and warrants evaluation by a specialist. These clinical abnormalities hint at a problem in hematopoietic cell function and production of mature blood cells across the three lineages (red cells, white cells, and platelets).
CANCER
Nature.com

The year that shaped the outcome of the OspA vaccine for human Lyme disease

The expansion of Lyme borreliosis endemic areas and the corresponding increase of disease incidence have opened the possibility for greater acceptance of a vaccine. In this perspective article, we discuss the discovery of outer surface protein A (OspA) of B. burgdorferi, and the subsequent pre-clinical testing and clinical trials of a recombinant OspA vaccine for human Lyme disease. We also discuss in detail the open public hearings of the FDA Lyme disease vaccine advisory panel held in 1998 where concerns of molecular mimicry induced autoimmunity to native OspA were raised, the limitations of those studies, and the current modifications of recombinant OspA to develop a multivalent subunit vaccine for Lyme disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Intact neural and behavioral correlates of emotion processing and regulation in weight-recovered anorexia nervosa: a combined fMRI and EMA study

Altered emotion processing and regulation mechanisms play a key role in eating disorders. We recently reported increased fMRI responses in brain regions involved in emotion processing (amygdala, dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) in acutely underweight anorexia nervosa (AN) patients while passively viewing negatively valenced images. We also showed that patients' ability to downregulate activity elicited by positively valenced pictures in a brain region involved in reward processing (ventral striatum) was predictive of worse outcomes (increased rumination and negative affect). The current study tries to answer the question of whether these alterations are only state effects associated with undernutrition or whether they constitute a trait characteristic of the disorder that persists after recovery. Forty-one individuals that were weight-recovered from AN (recAN) and 41 age-matched healthy controls (HC) completed an established emotion regulation paradigm using negatively and positively valenced visual stimuli. We assessed behavioral (arousal) and fMRI measures (activity in the amygdala, ventral striatum, and dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) during emotion processing and regulation. Additionally, measures of disorder-relevant rumination and affect were collected several times daily for 2 weeks after scanning via ecological momentary assessment. In contrast to our previous findings in acute AN patients, recAN showed no significant alterations either on a behavioral or neural level. Further, there were no associations between fMRI responses and post-scan momentary measures of rumination and affect. Together, these results suggest that neural responses to emotionally valenced stimuli as well as relationships with everyday rumination and affect likely reflect state-related alterations in AN that improve following successful weight-recovery.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Metformin sensitizes leukemic cells to cytotoxic lymphocytes by increasing expression of intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1)

Solid tumor cells have an altered metabolism that can protect them from cytotoxic lymphocytes. The anti-diabetic drug metformin modifies tumor cell metabolism and several clinical trials are testing its effectiveness for the treatment of solid cancers. The use of metformin in hematologic cancers has received much less attention, although allogeneic cytotoxic lymphocytes are very effective against these tumors. We show here that metformin induces expression of Natural Killer G2-D (NKG2D) ligands (NKG2DL) and intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1), a ligand of the lymphocyte function-associated antigen 1 (LFA-1). This leads to enhance sensitivity to cytotoxic lymphocytes. Overexpression of anti-apoptotic Bcl-2 family members decrease both metformin effects. The sensitization to activated cytotoxic lymphocytes is mainly mediated by the increase on ICAM-1 levels, which favors cytotoxic lymphocytes binding to tumor cells. Finally, metformin decreases the growth of human hematological tumor cells in xenograft models, mainly in presence of monoclonal antibodies that recognize tumor antigens. Our results suggest that metformin could improve cytotoxic lymphocyte-mediated therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

The EMT-induced lncRNA NR2F1-AS1 positively modulates NR2F1 expression and drives gastric cancer via miR-29a-3p/VAMP7 axis

Deregulated lncRNAs play critical roles in tumorigenesis and tumor progression. NR2F1-AS1 is an antisense lncRNA of NR2F1. However, the biological function of NR2F1-AS1 in gastric cancer (GC) remains largely unclear. In this study, we revealed that NR2F1-AS1 and NR2F1 were both positively correlated with the degree of malignancy and predicted poor prognosis in two independent GC cohorts. Besides, NR2F1-AS1 and NR2F1 can respond to Epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) signaling in GC, since their expression was increased by TGF-beta treatment and decreased after stable overexpression of OVOL2 in GC cell lines. NR2F1-AS1 and NR2F1 were highly co-expressed in pan-tissues and pan-cancers. Depletion of NR2F1-AS1 compromised the expression level of NR2F1 in GC cells. Furthermore, NR2F1-AS1 knockdown inhibited the proliferation, migration, invasion and G1/S transition of GC cells. More importantly, transcriptome sequencing revealed a novel ceRNA network composed of NR2F1-AS1, miR-29a-3p, and VAMP7 in GC. The overexpression of VAMP7 predicted poor prognosis in GC. Rescue assay confirmed that NR2F1-AS1 promotes GC progression through miR-29a-3p/VAMP7 axis. Our finding highlights that the aberrant expression of NR2F1-AS1 is probably due to the abnormal EMT signaling in GC. LncRNA NR2F1-AS1 plays crucial roles in GC progression by modulating miR-29a-3p/VAMP7 axis, suggesting that NR2F1-AS1 may serve as a potential therapeutic target in GC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Oral ixazomib-dexamethasone vs oral pomalidomide-dexamethasone for lenalidomide-refractory, proteasome inhibitor-exposed multiple myeloma: a randomized Phaseï»¿ 2 trial

Multiple myeloma (MM) patients typically receive several lines of combination therapy and first-line treatment commonly includes lenalidomide. As patients age, they become less tolerant to treatment, requiring convenient/tolerable/lenalidomide-free options. Carfilzomib and/or bortezomib-exposed/intolerant, lenalidomide-refractory MM patients with â‰¥2 prior lines of therapy were randomized 3:2 to ixazomib-dexamethasone (ixa-dex) (n"‰="‰73) or pomalidomide-dexamethasone (pom-dex) (n"‰="‰49) until progression/toxicity. Median progression-free survival (mPFS) was 7.1 vs 4.8 months with ixa-dex vs pom-dex (HR 0.847, 95% CI 0.535"“1.341, P"‰="‰0.477; median follow-up: 15.3 vs 17.3 months); there was no statistically significant difference between arms. In patients with 2 and â‰¥3 prior lines of therapy, respectively, mPFS was 11.0 vs 5.7 months (HR 1.083, 95% CI 0.547"“2.144) and 5.7 vs 3.7 months (HR 0.686, 95% CI 0.368"“1.279). Among ixa-dex vs pom-dex patients, 69% vs 81% had Grade â‰¥3 treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs), 51% vs 53% had serious TEAEs, 39% vs 36% had TEAEs leading to drug discontinuation, 44% vs 32% had TEAEs leading to dose reduction, and 13% vs 13% died on study. Quality of life was similar between arms and maintained during treatment. Ixa-dex represents an important lenalidomide-free, oral option for this heavily pretreated, lenalidomide-refractory, proteasome inhibitor-exposed population.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Approaching the diagnosis of thyroid disorders in preterm infants

Children born prematurely display a unique and dynamic pattern of thyroid hormone concentrations that varies after birth depending on gestational and chronological age and other postnatal variables. Not only hypothalamic"“pituitary"“thyroid (HPT) axis immaturity but also withdrawal of maternal"“placental thyroxine (T4) transfer after birth, morbidities, medication, iodine exposure, low weight, the persistence of foetal metabolism of deiodinases and a smaller thyroid gland affect thyroid hormone physiology. Premature infants exhibit lower T4 concentrations when compared with foetuses at the same gestational age,1 usually called "hypothyroxinaemia of prematurity". Additionally, reductions in T4 are even more pronounced in very low birth weight newborns when critically ill, reaching a nadir at the end of the first week of life and then gradually rising from this time onwards until overlapping levels seen in term infants.2 Furthermore, thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) concentrations at birth are lower in this population than those observed in term infants, and in some cases present a late rise which is not seen in term babies.3 This condition, entitled "hyperthyrotropinaemia", i.e. mild elevation of TSH with normal T4 concentrations, is frequently characterised by having a normal thyroid gland anatomy and by being transient.4.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

