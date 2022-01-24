Tax Season Starts Today!

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting:. What: The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that it will start accepting and processing 2021 tax returns on January 24, 2022, well ahead of the February 12, 2021 date for the last filing season. The filing deadline for individual tax returns will be April 18, 2022, a three-day delay from the usual filing deadline due to weekends and holidays. However, despite the return to a relatively normal filing period, the IRS also warns of significant potential difficulties with the filing season. The IRS encouraged taxpayers to file as soon as possible and to file electronically to help minimize the effects of potential tax season problems.
Comments / 0