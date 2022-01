From the Jan. 24 announcement: Compiled and sequenced by Hall, Before After features 30 tracks spanning all five of his solo albums, from the 1980’s Robert Fripp-produced Sacred Songs through 2011’s Laughing Down Crying, which was co-produced with longtime Hall collaborator T-Bone Wolk, who passed before the album was released. Additionally, the collection features six never-released performances from the web and television series Live From Daryl’s House, which Hall launched in 2007 with the then-novel idea of “playing with my friends and putting it up on the internet.”

