Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reacts to NBA legend's anti-vaxx conspiracy

Former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said Monday that John Stockton’s comments about COVID-19 are harmful and just add to the reputation of athletes as “dumb jocks.”. “I think statements like that make the public look upon athletes as basically dumb jocks, for trying to explain away something that is obviously a pandemic,” Abdul-Jabber said as a guest on CNN’s “New Day.” “The best way to fight pandemics is through vaccination and testing.”
LeBron James has been one of the best players in NBA history throughout his career. James entered the NBA as just a teenager and has been spectacular for the entire time he has been in the league. James has been a great scorer for his entire career, and he is very close to a historic milestone.
Former Utah Jazz star point guard and NBA Hall Of Famer John Stockton made headlines when he wildly claimed during a recent interview that athletes who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are dying right on the playing area while in games. Stockton received backlash for his conspiracies, both in the form of words and actions. Joining the voices of those in their criticism of Stockton’s COVID-19 vaccine conspiracies was none other than Los Angeles Lakers legend and fellow Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, per USA Today.
LeBron James has been absolutely sensational over the last few months. Despite turning 37 years old, James has been playing some of the best basketball of his career and putting up numbers we haven’t seen from him since his prime. James has been the one shining light for the Los Angeles Lakers. But one man seems insistent on trying to reduce that shine.
When LeBron James gets his sixth point on Tuesday during the Los Angeles Lakers’ game at Brooklyn, it’ll put him up to 36,387 in his career. That’ll be exactly 2,000 points shy of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Start the countdown. It’s no longer a question of if James will...
The fact that LeBron James is still playing in the NBA at the highest level is truly astonishing. Despite being 37 years old right now, LeBron James is still considered one of the best players in the NBA and is one of the leading scorers in the league. James, despite not being known as a scorer, is still a statistical marvel when it comes to scoring.
The Phoenix Suns are steamrolling the NBA once again. They became the first team to win 30 games this season due to their elite offense and even better defense. It’s not a matter of if, but who on Phoenix’s roster gets named an All-Star. Devin Booker has been...
The Lakers have just 34 games to figure out how to put things together. And while they will be getting Anthony Davis back soon(hopefully tonight), they still have other areas where they need to greatly improve. One area in particular is the usage of Russell Westbrook. It's been a ROUGH...
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga has suspended John Stockton’s basketball season tickets after the Hall of Fame point guard refused to comply with the university’s mask mandate. Stockton, one of Gonzaga’s most prominent alums, confirmed the move in a Saturday interview with The Spokesman-Review. “Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a […]
It’s been over a month and 17 games since Anthony Davis stepped foot on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers. But it looks like the wait for his return is almost over. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Davis is listed as “probable” to play for the Lakers on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets. If he plays, it will mark his first game since December 17, when he played 20 minutes in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
James Harden made a business decision Tuesday night, wanting no part of Lakers All-Star LeBron James on a pair of breakaway dunks. The Nets would fall 106-96 at Barclays Center with Harden recording a triple-double in the losing effort.
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have gone through a rough patch as of late. It’s no surprise that the stretch has coincided with Draymond Green missing several games due to injury. Draymond has missed the last nine games for the Warriors, including the debut game for Klay...
Lamar Odom will now have Kobe and Gigi Bryant with him everywhere he goes -- the ex-Lakers star was just gifted an incredible piece honoring the late NBA legend and his daughter on the second anniversary of their tragic helicopter accident. TMZ Sports has learned ... LO -- who played...
Comments / 0