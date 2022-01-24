ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reacts to NBA legend's anti-vaxx conspiracy

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing Gonzaga University's decision to suspend Utah Jazz...

Washington Times

Abdul-Jabbar: Stockton’s vaccine comments make athletes look like ‘dumb jocks’

Former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said Monday that John Stockton’s comments about COVID-19 are harmful and just add to the reputation of athletes as “dumb jocks.”. “I think statements like that make the public look upon athletes as basically dumb jocks, for trying to explain away something that is obviously a pandemic,” Abdul-Jabber said as a guest on CNN’s “New Day.” “The best way to fight pandemics is through vaccination and testing.”
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar fires back at John Stockton over wild COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy theories

Former Utah Jazz star point guard and NBA Hall Of Famer John Stockton made headlines when he wildly claimed during a recent interview that athletes who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are dying right on the playing area while in games. Stockton received backlash for his conspiracies, both in the form of words and actions. Joining the voices of those in their criticism of Stockton’s COVID-19 vaccine conspiracies was none other than Los Angeles Lakers legend and fellow Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, per USA Today.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Says LeBron James Is Chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar By Turning Into A Westbrick: "A Solo Act Of A Stat Machine... Leading The League In Scoring And Passing Kareem Are The Priorities."

LeBron James has been absolutely sensational over the last few months. Despite turning 37 years old, James has been playing some of the best basketball of his career and putting up numbers we haven’t seen from him since his prime. James has been the one shining light for the Los Angeles Lakers. But one man seems insistent on trying to reduce that shine.
NBA
FOX59

Gonzaga suspends NBA legend’s season tickets over refusal to wear mask at games

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga has suspended John Stockton’s basketball season tickets after the Hall of Fame point guard refused to comply with the university’s mask mandate. Stockton, one of Gonzaga’s most prominent alums, confirmed the move in a Saturday interview with The Spokesman-Review. “Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a […]
AOL Corp

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Anthony Davis News

It’s been over a month and 17 games since Anthony Davis stepped foot on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers. But it looks like the wait for his return is almost over. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Davis is listed as “probable” to play for the Lakers on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets. If he plays, it will mark his first game since December 17, when he played 20 minutes in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Gifted Kobe & Gigi Bryant Chain On Anniversary Of Death

Lamar Odom will now have Kobe and Gigi Bryant with him everywhere he goes -- the ex-Lakers star was just gifted an incredible piece honoring the late NBA legend and his daughter on the second anniversary of their tragic helicopter accident. TMZ Sports has learned ... LO -- who played...
