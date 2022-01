Rose Ayling-Ellis' Strictly Come Dancing co-star Sara Davies has taken to Instagram to praise the EastEnders actress for making an amazing change to the upcoming dance tour. Sharing a snap of herself with Rose alongside their fellow cast members for the tour, including Maisie Smith and Johannes Rabede, she wrote: "As if I needed another reason to be prouder of the brilliant and talented @rose.a.e! The @strictlycomedancinglive tour has announced it will feature a British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter - inspired by Rose, who made history as the show’s first ever deaf contestant!

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO