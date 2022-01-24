ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Did we know that Meat Loaf's daughter is married to Scott Ian of Anthrax?

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vd7VE_0duAzwkf00

Hey, you learn something new every day. Today's lesson: Did you know that founding guitarist Scott Ian of New York City Thrash metal icons Anthrax is married to Meat Loaf 's daughter, Pearl Aday ? Read below if you got the time .

Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy curated for fans, by fans like Lighters In the Air

Real name Marvin Lee Aday , Meat Loaf had adopted Pearl during his 1979 to 2001 marriage to Leslie Edmonds . Currently the lead singer in her own Country band, Pearl , in the mid-nineties, she had been a part of her father's touring band, Neverland Express , and had joined him on numerous albums, tours, and television appearances. She had also helped form the band Motor Sister in 2015 with Mother Superior singer Jim Wilson , her husband, Scott Ian of Anthrax , as well as Armored Saint bassist Joey Vera and drummer The Cult drummer John Tempesta .

For those unaware, back in 2011, Pearl and Scott flew to Las Vegas for what she called a "shotgun" wedding, complete with a visible baby bump. Pearl posted some photos from the big day on their anniversary this year, January 15, saying, "11 years ago and 11 years after we first fell in love, we flew out to Las Vegas and met a little bit of family and two of our closest friends and had ourselves a shotgun wedding (notice little baby belly) with the worst most fantastic Elvis a girl could ever ask to walk her down the aisle."

Pearl continued, "We laughed, we sang Elvis songs, we posed with fake flowers, we said 'I do', we ate cake, and 5 months later our Revel star was born... Almost 22 years with this love of my life and every day I still can’t help falling in love with you."

Following her father's passing on January 20 after complications from COVID , Pearl posted a series of touching tributes to her late dad, saying in one, “I love you always, no matter what. I love you with my whole heart,” and in another, she referenced lyrics from Meat Loaf's hit "Bat Out Of Hell."

The passing of singer and actor Meat Loaf has been reverberating throughout his fandom since the announcement of his death last week, leading fans to his biggest hits and lesser-known projects in celebration. Check out five Epic Meat Loaf moments HERE .

While you're in a headbanging mood -- take a look and favorite some of Audacy's all-new Rock stations like Masters Of Metal , IndustriALT , Don't Metal In My Affairs , Venom , Arena Rock , Wake Up and Rock , and The Roots of Rock for those who crave the early days.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

Meat Loaf's Daughter Pens Tribute to Late Musician Dad: ‘I Love You Always'

Meat Loaf's daughter Pearl Aday is mourning the loss of her father. On Saturday, Jan. 22, Pearl, who toured with her dad as part of his live band for almost a decade, posted an emotional tribute to the "Bat Out of Hell" singer on Instagram alongside an image of her hugging him close from behind.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Tempesta
Person
Scott Ian
Person
Joey Vera
Person
Meat Loaf
HollywoodLife

Meat Loaf’s Wife: All About His Relationship With Deborah Gillespie & Past Marriage

To the world, he was Meat Loaf, but to Deborah Gillespie, he was known as a devoted husband. Learn about Meat Life’s wife and his previous marriage with Leslie Edmonds. “Our hearts are broken to announce the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight,” the family of the 74-year-old rocker wrote in a message posted to Meat Loaf’s official Facebook page. Meat Loaf (Michael Aday, fka Marvin Aday) passed on January 20, surrounded by his two daughters, his close friends, and his wife of nearly 15 years, Deborah Gillespie. “We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” the message read.
RELATIONSHIPS
wcsx.com

Scott Ian Pays Tribute to Father-In-Law Meat Loaf

Scott Ian took to Instagram today (January 23) to pay tribute to his father-in-law Meat Loaf, who died on January 20 at the age of 74. The Anthrax co-founder and guitarist wrote, “There are so many stories to tell, and I know they will all be told over time. For now, what I know is that Meat’s legacy will live on through his family – Pearl, Amanda and Revel. Their forever love for their father/grandfather (Papa Meat) outweighs the heaviness of their hearts. ………. Thank you to everyone for the outpouring of love, we feel it. ……….. I love you Meat.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthrax#Wedding#Rock Band#Neverland Express#Motor Sister#Armored Saint#Instagram#Covid
StyleCaster

Meat Loaf’s Daughters Remember Him as ‘Just Dad’—Meet the Rock Star’s Children

He may have been a rock star to the rest of the world, but to Meat Loaf‘s children, Amanda and Pearl, he was just a typical dad. Meat Loaf, whose real name was Michael Lee Aday, died on January 20, 2022, from COVID-19. He was 74 years old. “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends,” Meat Loaf’s agent Michael Green said in a statement to People at the time. “His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 million...
MUSIC
fox40jackson.com

Meat Loaf’s wife, daughter speak out about ‘gut-wrenching’ grief in the wake of his death

Meat Loaf’s wife, Deborah Aday, discussed the late rocker’s final moments and offered some details about their love story following his death at age 74. A representative for the musician, whose real name was Marvin Lee Aday, confirmed on Facebook Friday that he died surrounded by his wife and daughters, Pearl and Amanda, along with close friends. Speaking exclusively to People just days after losing her husband, Deborah described the grief she’s experiencing after seeing her husband take “his last breath.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
WUSA

Meat Loaf's Daughter Pens Tribute Following Rock Legend's Death

Meat Loaf's daughter vows to have the rock legend's back "forever" following his sudden passing. Pearl Aday took to Instagram on Saturday morning and shared a photo of them onstage. She captioned it, "I love you always, no matter what. I love you with my whole heart. We got you. Forever."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Meat Loaf’s daughter says star was still joking around in his last moments

Meat Loaf’s daughter Amanda Aday has reflected on how her late father was still joking around in the hours before his death.The legendary singer of hits such as “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” and “Dead Ringer for Love”, died aged 74 on 20 January.A post on his official Facebook page read: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours...“We know how much he meant to...
CELEBRITIES
societyofrock.com

The Queen’s Guard Gives Tribute To Meat Loaf

A video of the Queen’s Guard honoring the late singer Meat Loaf was uploaded on social media. The clip was located outside the gates of Buckingham Palace, where members of the Queen’s Guard marching band were seen performing their arrangement of Meat Loaf’s hit song “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).” People who get to witness the tribute performance for the legendary artist got teary-eyed.
MUSIC
The Independent

Meat Loaf death: How the iconic singer got his unusual stage name

The singer known as Meat Loaf, who was behind hits including “Bat Out Of Hell”, has died aged 74.News of his death was announced on a post shared to his official Facebook page, stating that “the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight” (20 January).His wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda, and close friends were with the singer in the hours leading up to his death.Meat Loaf’s birth name was Marvin Lee Aday, but he later officially changed it to Michael/ He was behind other songs including the 1993 hit “I’d Do Anything for Love”.Prior to his career as a...
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Meat Loaf Dies: Rockers React

Meat Loaf, the actor and singer whose 1977 album Bat Out of Hell is one of the best-selling of all time, died at age 74. "We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," a statement on Meat Loaf's Facebook page read, noting that his wife and daughter were with him at the time of his death. "We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls … don’t ever stop rocking!"
MUSIC
Parade

A Rock Star Until the End! What We Know About Meat Loaf's Death

Since the 1970s, Michael Lee Aday, better known as “Meat Loaf,” took to the music scene like a bat out of hell. His songs “I’d Do Anything for Love” and “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” became instant rock classics, and he dabbled into acting with roles in Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fight Club. But on Jan. 20, 2022, the night became a little cold and lonelier, as Meat Loaf died.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

51K+
Followers
52K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy