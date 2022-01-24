ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Want a free dozen donuts from Krispy Kreme? Donate blood

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bobby Stilwell
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cgjn3_0duAzqSJ00

( WHNT ) — January is National Blood Donor Month, and Krispy Kreme has found a tasty way to help alleviate what the American Red Cross is calling “its worst blood shortage in over a decade.”

From Jan. 24-31, simply donate blood and bring proof of your donation to a participating Krispy Kreme location for a free dozen of the company’s famous original glazed donuts. That proof can be a donor band or sticker or a digital pass on your donor app — it just needs to show when you donated.

While Krispy Kreme is encouraging donations to the American Red Cross, the company said any blood donation to any organization will qualify for the promotion as long as it’s made between Jan. 24 and 31.

Red Cross declares first national blood crisis in US

Visit the Krispy Kreme website and enter your ZIP code at the bottom of the page to see if your location is participating.

To see if you’re eligible to give blood with the American Red Cross, click here . To schedule your blood donation with the American Red Cross, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donation#Donate Blood#Doughnut#Food Drink#Whnt#The American Red Cross
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NEWS10 ABC

MVHS holding blood drive at St. Luke’s Hospital

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As the nation continues to face the growing blood shortage due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) has announced an upcoming blood drive and is asking the community to donate. The event is taking place on Tuesday, February 1st, from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm, and […]
UTICA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PODCAST: On The Story with Trishna Begam: Nocturnal Cookies

Nocturnal Cookies is a local cookie delivery service in the Albany area. They deliver freshly baked cookies to your doorstep. This week Wendy Wright discusses how she came up with the idea for the Albany market, how she started her own business with limited knowledge of running a small business and the pandemic related roadblocks […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Jefferson County parents charged after 9-month-old found severely burned

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two Jefferson County parents have been arrested in relation to a child abuse investigation. The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office confirmed that 21-year-old Noah Riewaldt and 22-year-old Kaysie Riewaldt have been charged after their nine-month-old infant was found severely burned. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Teenager arrested, accused of shooting at police parked on Glenwood Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teenager is facing charges after police say he shot at officers sitting in a parked car on Glenwood Avenue in Rochester. According to the Rochester Police Department, two investigators were in an unmarked police vehicle around 6:37 p.m. when they saw a man in the roadway armed with a long gun. Police say the man fired at least one shot at the investigators, “unprovoked.” Investigators say no one was injured.
ROCHESTER, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy