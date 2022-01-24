ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hospitality Asset Managers Association releases top five membership concerns for 2022

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - Officials of the Hospitality Asset Managers Association (HAMA) released the findings of an internal survey conducted by its industry relations committee listing membership’s top five concerns for 2022. “As the hotel industry works towards regaining its footing, we wanted to learn exactly what was keeping our...

www.traveldailynews.com

InformationWeek

Countering Disruption by Making Asset Management Systems Smarter

Many businesses today find themselves in complex and unfamiliar territory. They face resource constraints and supply chain issues due to the persistent pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the mounting sustainability challenges. This external pressure shows little sign of abating and supply chain disruptions will continue to interrupt delivery times and trigger supply shortages across the globe.
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

LendInvest Tops £2 Billion in Assets Under Management

Leading property finance platform LendInvest (LSE: LINV) has acheived £2 billion in assets under management (AUM). LendInvest noted that had reached £1 billion of AUM in 2019 – ten years from its launch. This newest mileston is indicative of platform growth. LendInvest said that strong demand for...
BUSINESS
atlantarealestateforum.com

Beacon Management Named One of Georgia’s Top Five Management Companies

Beacon Management Services is proud to announce its recent recognition as one of the Top Community Association Management Companies in Georgia by the Atlanta Business Chronicle in its annual Book of Lists. Ranked by number of units managed in Georgia, Beacon Management earned the No. 4 spot out of over 50 companies operating in the state.
ATLANTA, GA
TravelDailyNews.com

Donohoe Hospitality Services names Leticia Proctor Executive Vice President

BETHESDA, MD. – Thomas Penny, III, President of Donohoe Hospitality Services, a division of Donohoe, announced that Leticia Proctor has been promoted to executive vice president – sales, marketing & revenue management. In her new role, she will oversee marketing, direct sales, catering, revenue management and e-distribution for the company and its hotel portfolio.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cham#The Arrants Company#Ahla
martechseries.com

G2 Recognizes TOPS [ONE] as an Industry Leader in Community Association Management Software

Community Association Management SaaS Company Spotlighted by World’s Largest Peer-to-Peer Reporting Marketplace. G2, a renowned peer-to-peer business software review platform and marketplace, has recognized TOPS [ONE] as a community association management leader in their 2022 Winter Report. Being recognized by G2 based on the reviews of clients whom we...
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Asset Management Trends in 2022

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2022-- Keeping equipment and assets running properly, it’s important to get ahead of the maintenance curve. Being proactive and relevant when it comes to trends in the asset management industry means knowing the biggest challenges and how to resolve them. With all the unknowns in the last couple of years, the asset management industry has been relatively lucky with the ability to carry on business. The industry is growing in line with inflation with a forecast of 8.7% from 2020 to 2026, according to Markets and Markets.
SOFTWARE
Investopedia

Alternative Asset Management Firm TPG Launches IPO

Global alternative asset management firm TPG is going public through an initial public offering (IPO) that includes 33.9 million shares of class A common stock priced at $29.50 per share. The shares will begin trading on Nasdaq under the symbol TPG on Jan. 13, 2022, and the offering is expected to close on Jan. 18, 2022.
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

Anvil launches online IS0 31030 Travel Risk Management benchmarking tool

Global travel and operational risk firm Anvil Group has announced the launch of an in-depth online scorecard to help organisations benchmark their existing travel risk management programmes against ISO 31030. ISO 31030, the international standard for Travel Risk Management, provides guidance on how to manage the risks to organisations and...
TRAVEL
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
TravelDailyNews.com

Jetstream and Operto partner to deliver operational excellence to the short-term rental market

VANCOUVER - Jetstream Hospitality Solutions, the all-in-one technology platform powering the rise of multi-unit properties entering the short-term and flexible rental market, announces that it has partnered with Operto Guest Technologies, the world’s leading property automation and IoT operating system for vacation rentals, hotels, and serviced apartments. The partnership...
ECONOMY
TravelDailyNews.com

Profitroom joins the ASAP Community as its work in the serviced apartment sector grows

Profitroom has joined the Association of Serviced Apartment Providers (ASAP), as an Industry Supplier, as its offering – already well established within the hotel industry – becomes increasingly in demand from serviced apartment operators. As part of its ongoing expansion into the sector, Profitroom, which delivers award-winning technology...
ECONOMY
TravelDailyNews.com

STR, TE slightly upgrade latest U.S. hotel forecast

LOS ANGELES - Underpinned by continued strengthening in average daily rate (ADR), STR and Tourism Economics have slightly upgraded the U.S. hotel forecast, just released at the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS). The timeline for recovery remains mostly the same from the previous version of the forecast released in November....
BUSINESS
Forbes

Five Digital Asset Predictions For 2022

Rayne Steinberg is Chief Executive Officer at Arca, an asset management firm investing and innovating in digital assets. Last year was yet another eventful time for the digital asset ecosystem, with no sign of it slowing down in 2022. There have been many narratives at play — some decidedly negative — and the market has seen a degree of volatility. Even so, the industry appears to be more solid than at any point in the past. Over the past year, the performance of digital assets has illuminated the broad potential of this industry. New innovations, such as DeFi, DAOs, NFTs and the metaverse, have led us to a pivotal point, offering a reason to examine and improve our world through the lens of blockchain. This has parallels to other historical periods of change; when historians reflect on this period, it may be classified as the “digital age of enlightenment.”
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

UnionBank chooses METACO for digital asset management

Union Bank of the Philippines has partnered METACO, a provider of security-critical software, implementing its digital asset management services. UnionBank is deploying services on IBM Cloud, to use the confidential computing capabilities of IBM’s digital asset infrastructure which are fully integrated with METACO’s digital asset orchestration system, METACO Harmonize.
SOFTWARE
thepaypers.com

Asset manager Marcuard Heritage partners with fintech GenTwo for alternative assets

Switzerland-based independent asset manager Marcuard Heritage has announced partnering with securitisation specialist GenTwo. Marcuard Heritage is a FINMA-licensed asset manager that focuses on offering wealth management services for UHNWI and their families. GenTwo creates securitisation platforms for institutional clients and allows professional investors to securitise assets using a Swiss International Securities Identification Number (ISIN). Financial intermediaries, such as banks, can use the GenTwo platform to develop their own product and business innovations.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The World’s Biggest Asset Management Firms in 2021

Despite the stock market doldrums since the beginning of the year, the pandemic has been generally good to investors. The S&P 500 finished 2020 up over 16% and 2021 with a near 27% return. Many asset manager firms were able to capitalize on this, as assets continued to balloon – a combination of investment returns […]
STOCKS
TravelDailyNews.com

Airbus seeking new talents to prepare the future

BANKGOK – As the aerospace industry shows strong signs of recovery post-COVID, and while Airbus continues to prepare the future of aviation and implement its roadmap for decarbonisation, the Company announces it intends to start 2022 with a recruitment plan of around 6000 new hires worldwide across the entire group.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Press

(PRNewsfoto/Digital Asset Investment Management)

Luxury car dealers are seeing a rise in purchases using crypto currency. NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While Bitcoin may not yet be accepted as a medium of exchange for everyday items, luxury car dealers have seen a notable increase in customers wanting to transact in Digital Assets primarily Bitcoin and Ethereum. Two companies at the forefront of these deals are Marino Performance Motors (MPM) out of West Palm Beach, Florida and Digital Asset Investment Management (DAIM), a digital asset advisory firm headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
ECONOMY
TravelDailyNews.com

Dorchester Collection appoints Eugenio Pirri as chief culture and operations executive

Dorchester Collection has promoted Eugenio Pirri to chief culture and operations executive. Based in Dorchester Collection’s corporate London office, Pirri will report directly to chief executive officer, Christopher Cowdray. In his new role, Pirri will now assist Christopher Cowdray in driving operational initiatives and impacting the Dorchester Collection culture...
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

Flight Centre Travel Group appoints Global Sustainability Officer

The Flight Centre Travel Group (FLT) has appointed Michelle Degenhardt as its Global Sustainability Officer. In the newly created role, Michelle will work closely with FLT’s people at all levels to help ensure the company’s business practices are economically, environmentally and socially sustainable. She will collaborate with FLT’s...
BUSINESS
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Association for Human Resource Management appoints president for 2022

The local affiliate of the Society for Human Resource Management chose the managing director of a professional recruiting firm as its 2022 president. Specialized Recruiting Group said Wednesday, Jan. 19, its Managing Director Heather Merrick was appointed the 2022 president of the Association for Human Resource Management (AHRM), a local affiliate of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), which is a global professional society dedicated to serving human resource professionals.
BUSINESS

