ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Top three best villas of Saint Barts to visit

TravelDailyNews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll over the world all the interesting people always want to visit the best destinations in our world. They always are looking for the best locations where they can spend some quality time with their family and friends member. Therefore, one of the best places in the whole world is Saint...

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelDailyNews.com

Carnival Cruise Line adding more embarkation enhancements as it commits to current protocols

MIAMI – Carnival Cruise Line said that it will be the largest cruise line to use the VeriFLY solution for its operations from U.S. homeports, with a pilot program that will start for guests boarding Mardi Gras at Port Canaveral, in addition to finalizing plans to expand in-terminal testing capabilities for vaccinated guests prior to embarkation, specifically for short itineraries of 3- and 4-day voyages. Carnival also said it will continue to operate under its current protocols, sailing vaccinated voyages, requiring pre-embarkation testing and following onboard indoor mask requirements until further notice.
INDUSTRY
architecturaldigest.com

St. Barts Beckons as Never Before with Fresh Updates to Three Favorite Hotels

The hit-making hospitality group Rosewood just planted a flag on the island with its update to this Technicolor icon, new and improved with a Sense spa, a fresh outdoor dining concept, and revamped accommodations. rosewoodhotels.com. Situated along Grand Cul de Sac’s pristine marine reserve, the Christian Liaigre–designed Le Sereno has...
LIFESTYLE
US News and World Report

21 Top Hawaii Beaches to Visit

These gorgeous beaches are perfect whether you love surfing, snorkeling or tropical views. Enjoy jaw-dropping views, clear waters and ample marine life at these picturesque shorelines. The islands that make up Hawaii's archipelago are known for their unique culture, their stunning tropical foliage and their laid-back vibe. Hawaiian beaches are...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Barts#Villas#Beaches
theculturetrip.com

The Best Places to Visit in South and Central America in Summer

Planning a trip to South or Central America in the summer? Give tango dancing a whirl, trace ancient ruins and spot endemic wildlife on these TRIPS by Culture Trip and other small-group adventures. With rainforests, mountains, lakes, beaches and pulsating cities in abundance, South and Central America are worth visiting...
TRAVEL
Go Backpacking

12 Best Places to Visit in Bangalore

Human-made wonders include cities that reflect the rich cultural history of a bygone era and cutting-edge and technologically advanced cities. Bengaluru, the city once known as Bangalore, is a great place to locate a combination of the two. As a result of the city's excellent climate, you can book tickets...
WORLD
moneyweek.com

Three of the best new spas

The arrival of the Joali Being resort in Raa Atoll is set to transform the Maldives into a popular wellness destination, says Maria Shollenbarger in the Financial Times. Everything about the resort, from the rooms to the menus, is built around the concept of wellness. The Joali Being’s “immersive programmes”, developed in tandem with Gerry Bodeker, a professor at the University of Oxford, range from five nights to three weeks, allowing guests to make the most of the indoor and outdoor-therapy oases, hydrotherapy hall and herbology centre, with its extensive gardens and resident herbalist. Even the 68 beach and water villas come with therapeutic lighting and musical instruments to aid meditation. Villas from $2,142 a night, joali.com.
WORLD
TravelDailyNews.com

Now open: The Hideaway at Hull Bay, a tailored group experience in St. Thomas

The Hideaway at Hull Bay, a private beachfront estate offering stylish group accommodations with resort amenities, welcomed guests this January to St. Thomas. Redefining barefoot luxury, the lush 5-acre property is comprised of two villas and eight cottages, exclusively accommodating up to 36 guests with double occupancy for a fully tailored private island experience in the Caribbean. Marrying agritourism with five-star hospitality, The Hideaway brings fresh perspective to a familiar vacation destination, where taking care of the rich landscape is a virtue only equivalent to delivering an authentic, one-of-a-kind group experience.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Seafood
TravelDailyNews.com

Tripadvisor's community of travelers awards 22 top trending destinations for 2022

NEEDHAM, MASS. - Tripadvisor announced the first of its highly anticipated, annual community-powered Travelers' Choice Awards for 2022: the Best of the Best Destinations. If 2021 was the year travelers dipped their toes in the water with smaller getaways and outdoors trips, 2022 is shaping up to be the year we return to travel in a big way. Despite new variant surges, data shows that the desire to travel remains stronger than ever. In fact, 71% of Americans in a recent Tripadvisor sponsored survey say they are likely to travel for leisure in 2022. Just as travelers are ramping up on their plans for the year, the 2022 Travelers' Choice list is here to identify the best places to go.
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

Visit Greater Palm Springs launches Digital Wellness Pass

Coming off the success of digital passes centered around outdoor exploration and dining, Visit Greater Palm Springs has launched the new digital Wellness Pass to help travelers reach their health and wellness goals in the new year. Available through March, the Greater Palm Springs Wellness Pass provides a guide to some of the destination’s best wellness and spa experiences, while also providing deals and offerings to the community and visitors.Offers range from discounts on fitness classes to complimentary spa treatment add-ons. Users can check in or redeem an offer at participating locations to be entered to win a weekly prize such as a free yoga class at a local studio, a spa day pass or wellness swag.
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

This Private Jet Tour of the Americas Takes You From the Atacama Desert to the Glaciers of Newfoundland

If you want to see the best parts of the Western Hemisphere without lifting a finger, Safrans du Monde has you covered. The French travel agency, which specializes in custom itineraries, has partnered with all-business-class airline La Compagnie to design a new all-inclusive Grand Tour of the Americas. Running from April 26 to May 11, the luxury trip will allow travelers to explore the vast North and South American continents aboard a cushy private jet. Over the course of 17 days, travelers will make seven stops to visit breathtaking natural wonders that run the gamut from the glaciers of Patagonia to the...
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Major relaunch at Swan Hellenic – with exclusive soundscapes from Radiopark

HAMBURG - With Swan Hellenic, Radiopark wins another client from the luxury travel market. As the new music provider for the cultural expedition cruise line Swan Hellenic, Radiopark is now developing exclusive sound designs for voyages to the polar regions. Swan Hellenic offers adventurous travellers cruise expeditions of a special...
LIFESTYLE
countryliving.com

The best cities to visit in Europe for 2022

There are so many incredible European cities to visit, whether you want to return to old favourites or find new ones to love – and these are our pick of the best cities in Europe for 2022. With short flight or train times and easy journeys, breaks to Europe’s...
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

New Southern Restaurant and Bar headlines Royal Caribbean's culinary lineup on Wonder of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International takes adventure tableside aboard the world's newest wonder, Wonder of the Seas, unveiling a lineup of more than 20 dining venues headlined by the debut of The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar. On board the highly anticipated ship that sets sail in March 2022, families and travelers alike also have in store an unmatched variety of flavors that range from Italian classics at Giovanni's Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar to American sports bar favorites at Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, to New England-inspired dishes at Hooked Seafood.
RESTAURANTS
TravelDailyNews.com

Rainbird set to debut inside the historic downtown El Capitan Hotel on February 11

Rainbird, a new dining experience in El Capitan, which is part of the JdV by Hyatt brand, is set to make its opening debut on February 11, 2022. The spirited dining destination will bring a thought-provoking five-course tasting menu from Executive Chef Quentin Garcia to downtown Merced. The restaurant’s name represents the regional bird’s unique migration patterns that signal the coming of rain and a forthcoming, bountiful harvest. Serving prix-fixe dinner on Friday and Saturday nights (expanding to host Thursday dinner and an a-la-carte Sunday brunch to follow in the spring), Rainbird’s intricate menu will be sourced from local and regional farms, emphasizing the vegetable-centric culinary movement within fine dining while encapsulating chef Garcia’s impressive, international culinary training and experimental style. The Rainbird team will also be led by Director of Food & Beverage Benjamin Bennett, General Manager Daniel Adeh, and consulting Meilleur Ouvrier de France – Sommelier Christophe Tassan. Centrally located in Merced - known as the “gateway to Yosemite” - the 60-seat fine dining destination is just over a two-hour drive from Silicon Valley, or four-hour drive from Los Angeles, and is located in the city’s culture and performing arts hub.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy