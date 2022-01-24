Top three best villas of Saint Barts to visit

The arrival of the Joali Being resort in Raa Atoll is set to transform the Maldives into a popular wellness destination, says Maria Shollenbarger in the Financial Times. Everything about the resort, from the rooms to the menus, is built around the concept of wellness. The Joali Being’s “immersive programmes”, developed in tandem with Gerry Bodeker, a professor at the University of Oxford, range from five nights to three weeks, allowing guests to make the most of the indoor and outdoor-therapy oases, hydrotherapy hall and herbology centre, with its extensive gardens and resident herbalist. Even the 68 beach and water villas come with therapeutic lighting and musical instruments to aid meditation. Villas from $2,142 a night, joali.com.
