Click here to read the full article. Intermix is the latest retailer to partner with NuOrder by Lightspeed to drive its digital business transformation and strengthen and accelerate the retailer’s hyper-localized strategy, both online and in-store. The technology will enable Intermix, which has 31 boutiques and an e-commerce channel, to analyze their assortments across categories and regions, get products set up on their e-commerce site quicker and complete wholesale orders faster than ever before. Intermix will also use NuOrder by Lightspeed’s tagging capabilities to expand on exclusives and drive personalization.More from WWDIntermix Opens in San FranciscoPT Torino Men's Fall 2022Andrea Incontri...

RETAIL ・ 13 DAYS AGO