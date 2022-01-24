ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Top destinations to visit for exploring popular gaming conferences

TravelDailyNews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce upon a time, gaming was reserved for a passionate few, but in the last few years, gaming has entered the mainstream. Nearly everyone loves gaming, whether you like cosy games to do with farming and island hopping, more classic first-person shooters, slot games or Japanese detective stories. With...

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

The most popular destinations for 2022 travel, according to experts

Americans are planning travel to parks out West, European beaches and tropical island getaways. The rise of omicron may have launched the new year into chaos, but travelers are planning 2022 trips with cautious optimism. According to industry insiders, consumers are navigating the most recent variant hurdle by either booking trips far, far in advance (think 2023) or seizing last-minute opportunities.
TRAVEL
ftnnews.com

Top Destinations of North America in 2022

Every year, millions of tourists plan their extended vacations, business tours, and engagements in the region across North America. North America has always been an exciting place for visitors traveling across borders to get a glimpse of North American history, culture, and practices. Decades back, school-going students were taught about North American countries and their exact locations. And now, these countries are among the top market leaders and trendsetters for third-world economies and developing nations around the globe. Considering the geographical location of the North American countries, tourists can find variable climates and weather throughout the region. If you are planning to explore more about North American countries, explore 41 different locations in the region of North America.
LIFESTYLE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Tripadvisor's most popular world destination for 2022 is ...

Tripadvisor says a 20th-century fishing village that has boomed into a 21st-century global hot spot for high-end travel is its most popular destination in the world for 2022. The travel platform has just released its Travelers' Choice Awards for 2022: The Best of the Best Destinations. While ultramodern Dubai snags...
LIFESTYLE
sheislittlewonderer

Top 5 exotic destinations

These days I had a burning desire for a long and peaceful holiday, far away from this buzzing city, somewhere with palms everywhere you'd watch, with soft sand and a ubiquitous burning sun above the crystal-clear water.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ceoworld.biz

Top 10 city destinations globally for 2022

Paris ranked first in the CEOWORLD magazine’s “Top 10 City Destinations for 2022”, which includes best city destinations based on tourism performance, infrastructure, tourism policy and a number of other factors. The second place in the ranking of the top 10 city destinations is Dubai, which gained first place in the world during 2021. Since last year, Dubai is open to tourists from all places around the world with the government making a significant effort to support the tourism sector. Dubai ranked highest in terms of health and safety among the top 10 cities in the index.
WORLD
TravelDailyNews.com

Tripadvisor's community of travelers awards 22 top trending destinations for 2022

NEEDHAM, MASS. - Tripadvisor announced the first of its highly anticipated, annual community-powered Travelers' Choice Awards for 2022: the Best of the Best Destinations. If 2021 was the year travelers dipped their toes in the water with smaller getaways and outdoors trips, 2022 is shaping up to be the year we return to travel in a big way. Despite new variant surges, data shows that the desire to travel remains stronger than ever. In fact, 71% of Americans in a recent Tripadvisor sponsored survey say they are likely to travel for leisure in 2022. Just as travelers are ramping up on their plans for the year, the 2022 Travelers' Choice list is here to identify the best places to go.
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

American Queen Voyages partners with Rocky Mountaineer for Pre- and Post-cruise rail experiences

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – American Queen Voyages, part of the Hornblower Group, has partnered with Rocky Mountaineer to offer a pre- and post-cruise luxury rail City Stay Package for the inaugural season of Ocean Victory. Traveling through the majestic Canadian Rockies between Calgary and Vancouver, the opulent add-on option is available for six sailings May - Sept. 2022.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Picasso
TravelDailyNews.com

Major relaunch at Swan Hellenic – with exclusive soundscapes from Radiopark

HAMBURG - With Swan Hellenic, Radiopark wins another client from the luxury travel market. As the new music provider for the cultural expedition cruise line Swan Hellenic, Radiopark is now developing exclusive sound designs for voyages to the polar regions. Swan Hellenic offers adventurous travellers cruise expeditions of a special...
LIFESTYLE
goworldtravel.com

6 Top Beach Destinations in the USA

Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. Who doesn’t love a relaxing vacation by the beach? The good news is that there are plenty of places in the USA where you can find a tropical paradise. From the...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slot Games#Casino Games#Video Game#Travel Bug#Europe#Japanese#Gamescom
The Independent

London named Europe’s most popular destination for 2022

London has been crowned Europe’s most popular destination for 2022 in the latest edition of the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.The UK capital was also the second most popular destination in the world, beaten only by Dubai.It trumped other popular European cities including Rome, Paris and Barcelona, which came third, fifth and sixth respectively.The UK had another showing in the European top 10, with Edinburgh coming in ninth place.London was also named the second best place in the world for food, pipped to the top spot by Rome.“From Shoreditch’s swaggering style to Camden’s punky vibe and chic Portobello Road, London is...
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Hyatt announces plans for two new UK hotels with Hyatt Regency London Stratford and Hyatt House London Stratford

CHICAGO - Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into management agreements with Stratford City Hotels Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of M&L Hospitality, for Hyatt Regency London Stratford and Hyatt House London Stratford. The 225-room Hyatt Regency London Stratford and the 127-room Hyatt House London Stratford are expected to open in Q2 2022 following an extensive refurbishment. Both hotels will be conveniently located within one of Europe’s largest urban shopping and entertainment complexes, Westfield Stratford City, and a short walk to Stratford Station and Queen Elizabeth Park.
ECONOMY
sflcn.com

Jamaica a Top Vacation Destination for Lloyd and Leonie McDonald

[LOS ANGELES] – Although from different regions in Jamaica, Lloyd and Leonie McDonald have lived in the United States for many years. Despite its challenges, they never tire of visiting their homeland. Their last trip was in October 2021 to Sandals Ocho Rios Beach Resort. Although they have been...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Netherlands
pix11.com

Travel destinations to visit in 2022

Are you in search of new travel destinations this year?. Meteorologist, travel journalist and adventurer Jennifer Broome is sharing places filled with outdoor fun and where you can get the most bang for your buck. Follow Broome’s adventures at SweptAway.com.
TRAVEL
niagaranow.com

Exploring Photos with the NOTL Museum: Bainsbrigge visits Queenston

The NOTL Museum has a wonderful art collection depicting the community of Niagara-on-the-Lake. Here is a watercolour of the Queenston Heights landscape and a view down the Niagara River by Philip John Bainbrigge (1817-1881). Bainbrigge, who was a lieutenant in the Royal Engineers, arrived in Canada during the Rebellion of 1837-38. He painted many Canadian sites during his tour of duty from 1837-1840s. It was not uncommon for people to visit this community during the 1800s as we were known for our picturesque landscapes, but the former 1812 military sites were also a tourist draw for many. This view can be admired from the present day Queenston Heights park.
NIAGARA, NY
TravelDailyNews.com

Aruba has updated its entry requirements for travelers from the US and Canada

The Aruba Tourism Authority is announcing that Aruba has updated its entry requirements for travelers from the US and Canada. Effective January 18, 2022, residents from the US and Canada (high risk countries) will have the option of taking an antigen test one (1) day prior or a PCR test up to two (2) days prior to traveling to Aruba. Please note that since December 27, 2021 residents from high risk countries do not have the option to test upon arrival. Visitors 12 and older, who have tested positive using a molecular Covid-19 test by nasopharyngeal swab between 10 days and 12 weeks prior to travel date to Aruba, and do not show any symptoms, will be exempt from the requirement of providing a negative COVID-19 test result for entry to Aruba.
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Ryanair announces largest ever Dublin schedule

Ryanair, announced its largest ever summer schedule from Dublin Airport, with 120 destinations and over 900 weekly flights available for its Irish customers this summer. This record-breaking schedule, which includes fantastic sun getaways to Spain, Portugal, Italy, including Sardinia & Sicily as well as exciting destinations in the Greek islands, Croatia and regional France. Ryanair will also increase its investment with the basing of a 33rd aircraft at Dublin Airport this summer, representing a further $100m investment and bringing its total investment at Dublin Airport to $3.3bn. Ryanair also confirmed today that it will create 30 direct jobs as a result of this additional aircraft based in Dublin.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy