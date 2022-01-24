Aeroflot to extend special terms of elite level achievement for loyalty program members

Aeroflot has introduced a new concept of its multimedia inflight entertainment (IFE) programme, which will provide more choice and more frequent catalogue updates. At least 60 Russian and international film premieres and 40 new movie releases with an IMDb rating of six and up are expected to be added to the IFE monthly. The airline said that half of the most recent film releases will be supplied by the Hollywood studios and biggest rights holders and the IFE system will feature new trending genres such as short educational animated videos, podcasts and video interviews with celebrities.

