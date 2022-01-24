Aeroflot to extend special terms of elite level achievement for loyalty program members

Every store or retail chain strives to achieve pure customer loyalty. But the methods in their essence have not changed significantly, the author says. In the era of mobile applications, illiquid points remain illiquid, no one canceled the arbitrariness of retail, he says. LiqBon™ is a unified token into which you can transfer your points, miles, and other rewards provided by retail chains, stores, and airlines. The author says the major retail market players are not ready for "loyalty reward roaming" service today. Nevertheless, Liquid Bonus™ has tremendous potential for the fragmented post-covid market with millions of smaller retailers and re-emerging regional manufacturers.
Comments / 0