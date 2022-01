The Gary/Chicago International Airport (GCIA) announced the appointment of Daniel Vicari as its incoming executive director on January 12, 2022. GCIA is Chicago’s 3rd official airport and is the premier mid-sized airport in the region. This appointment marks a return to the airport for Vicari, who had previously served as the GCIA Executive Director from 2015 – 2018 and currently serves as the Executive Director of the Gary Sanitary District. He will officially begin his new role on January 12th and will step down from the Gary Sanitary District at the same time to focus his full attention on the airport.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO