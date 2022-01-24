ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin: A View From The Left with Ben Arc

 3 days ago

In this interview, Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did show, talks to Ben...

Bitcoin, Lightning & NFTs with George Saoulidis

In this video, Lawrence Ray, host of To The Moon podcast, sits down with Sci-Fi author, artist, and entrepreneur George Saoulidis, to discuss a wide range of Bitcoin-related topics, and describes how he is adopting Bitcoin, Lightning, and NFTs to add an extra dimension to the experience and readership of his Sci-Fi novels and art.
The Breakdown of Trust - Balaji Srinivasan & Glenn Greenwald

In this interview, Peter McCormack, host of the What Bitcoin Did show, talks to angel investor Balaji Srinivasan and journalist Glenn Greenwald. They compare American incompetence to Chinese competence, how Bitcoin offers hope, why the US establishment has struggled to assimilate new technology and the damaging conflict between tech and media over the past 20 years.
Explaining Bitcoin with Parker Lewis

In this video, Bitcoin educator and author Saifedean Ammous interviews Parker Lewis of Unchained Capital. They discuss Parker's career in finance during the 2008 crisis, discovering Austrian economics, and how Bitcoin helped him to truly understand the workings of global finance. They also discuss why bitcoin can't be copied, banned, or isn't too volatile for its type of good.
Robert Breedlove: The Core Case for Bitcoin

In this video, Robert Breedlove, founder of the “What Is Money?” podcast, lays out his case for Bitcoin in a discussion with Bitcoin-bear Mike Green, chief strategist and portfolio manager at Simplify Asset Management. Moderated by Real Vision's Ash Bennington on January 7, 2022.
Strategy, Capital, and Bitcoin with Mike Alfred

In this video, Robert Breedlove, host of the What Is Money show, sits down with value investor Mike Alfred. They discuss the book "The Dao of Capital" by Spitznagel and have a general conversation on strategy, time preference, and Bitcoin. The episode premiered on January 19, 2022.
Elliott Wave View: Rally in Bitcoin May Fail

Short Term Elliott Wave View in Bitcoin shows a 5 swing bearish sequence from November 10, 2021 high favoring more downside. Decline from there is unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from November 10, wave (A) ended at 53308.93 and wave (B) ended at 59099.64. The crypto currency then extended lower in wave (C) towards 41967.50 and this completed wave ((W)) in higher degree. Rally in wave ((X)) ended at 52089.1.
Bitcoin Mining Data Analytics: Hash Ribbons

Blockware Solutions Mining Analyst Joe Burnett explains hash ribbons and how to tackle Bitcoin mining data analytics. The video premiered on January 25, 2022.
Bitcoin and Supranational Sovereignty - Balaji Srinivasan

In part 2 of the discussion, Robert Breedlove, host of the What Is Money show podcast, continues conversation with angel investor Balaji Srinivasan, who explores the geopolitical game theory and how bitcoin fits into the picture. The episode premiered on January 24, 2022.
The Bitcoin Revolution in Africa: Explained

This video is a mini-documentary by YouTuber Power Laws based on the "Check Your Financial Privilege" article by Alex Gladstein. The video premiered on August 11, 2021.
Bitcoin's Short Term Price is a Distraction - Mark Moss

In this video, Natalie Brunell of Coin Stories, sits down with Mark Moss, founder of Market Disruptors, to discuss his journey into Bitcoin, the implications of decentralized non-sovereign asset, and why he thinks that bitcoin's price is a distraction. The episode premiered on January 24, 2022.
Did HUH Token Call it? NFTs Continue to Stir Excitement While Bitcoin, Ethereum & Fantom Stay Down

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. At the beginning of last year, the thought of pixelated, cartoon-like images selling for millions of dollars due to being ‘unique’ and ‘non-replicable’ would have been laughable. But no one’s laughing now, as the NFT market flourished into a USD 40 billion industry at the end of 2021.
Bitcoin is for Millennials w/ Preston Pysh

The Investor Podcast hosts Clay Finck and Robert Leonard chat with Preston Pysh about the role that money printing, the Federal Reserve, and debt play in the macroeconomy, the benchmark the Preston uses to measure performance against his own portfolio, what the incentives are for continued Bitcoin adoption, how Bitcoin’s price will perform if we see another deflationary shock in the markets, the metrics Preston looks at to test his Bitcoin thesis, the potential risks that Preston sees in Bitcoin, and much more.
Becoming a Cockroach in the Bitcoin Mining World

In this video, Marty Bent, host of the Tales From The Crypt podcast, sits down with AJ Scalia and Drew Armstrong from Cathedra Bitcoin to discuss the intricacies of the Bitcoin mining world. Live-streamed on January 19, 2022.
Embracing Innovation as an Asset Class

Mark Yusko, founder and managing director of Morgan Creek Capital Management, explains why “psychic income” and “servant leadership” have been so important for him professionally. He's firm on crypto being number one and explains why Bitcoin now has the potential to disrupt the “whole financial ecosystem.”
Bitcoin and Ethereum Inch Higher Above Key Supports, THETA Rallies

Bitcoin price inches towards USD 37,000. Ethereum recovered above USD 2,400, XRP is consolidating near USD 0.60. THETA rallied 11%, while TFUEL is showing bullish signs too. Bitcoin price started a fresh decline after it failed to stay above USD 38,000. BTC declined below USD 36,500, but it managed to stay above USD 35,000. It is currently (11:55 UTC) moving higher above USD 36,700.
2022 Blockchain & Digital Asset Takeaways - Raoul Pal

Raoul Pal, CEO and Co-Founder of Real Vision, sits down with Yassine Elmandjra, an analyst at ARK Invest, to talk about all things Crypto and what's ahead in 2022. Live-streamed on January 25, 2022.
Whales Make Up More Than Half of Stablecoin Volume, Tether Losing Dominance

Stablecoin “whale wallets” containing more than USD 1m controlled the lion’s share of stablecoin volume in 2021, despite the once-dominant Tether (USDT) increasingly being challenged by other stablecoins, according to on-chain analytics firm Nansen. In their recent report, the analysts said that whale wallets made up more...
