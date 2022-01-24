Bitcoin: A View From The Left with Ben Arc

The Investor Podcast hosts Clay Finck and Robert Leonard chat with Preston Pysh about the role that money printing, the Federal Reserve, and debt play in the macroeconomy, the benchmark the Preston uses to measure performance against his own portfolio, what the incentives are for continued Bitcoin adoption, how Bitcoin’s price will perform if we see another deflationary shock in the markets, the metrics Preston looks at to test his Bitcoin thesis, the potential risks that Preston sees in Bitcoin, and much more.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO