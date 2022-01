Please join us in welcoming Patrick Langan to the team! Patrick has joined the organization as a Workforce Development Program Manager and will focus on military and veteran services. In his role, Patrick will be supporting transitioning military and their family, with a focus on industry on the job training and employment opportunities through the Operation Next program in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Defense and LIFT. This partnership will support MACNY’s efforts to diversify and expand the potential workforce for our members. Additionally, Patrick will be working with other state and federal programs that focus on upskilling veterans, youth, disabled, and underserved individuals to better prepare them for various career opportunities.

