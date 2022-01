Not even a shortened trading week with markets closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day could save stocks and cryptos from falling across the board. The S&P 500 fell more than 5% as 2022 has gotten off to a rotten start as investors pull out of stocks and cryptos with Bitcoin (BTC) plummeting more than 11% this week and Ethereum (ETH) dropping 17% over the past week. Recent disappointing economic data and earnings reports with lower-than-expected guidance and coronavirus cases soaring across the globe are partially to blame for the bearish turn.

