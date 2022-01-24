ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBTA urges resolution of 5G rollout concerns related to air travel safety

By Tatiana Rokou
 3 days ago

Statement from Suzanne Neufang, CEO, GBTA: “Recent uncertainty and concerns have arisen around the potential disruption and impact on air travel related to the rollout of high speed 5G networks in the...

The Conversation U.S.

How 5G puts airplanes at risk – an electrical engineer explains

New high-speed cellphone services have raised concerns of interference with aircraft operations, particularly as aircraft are landing at airports. The Federal Aviation Administration has assured Americans that most commercial aircraft are safe, and AT&T and Verizon have agreed to hold off on installing their new cellphone antennas near airports for six months. But the problem has not been entirely resolved. Concerns began when the U.S. government auctioned part of the C-band spectrum to wireless carriers in 2021 for US$81 billion. The carriers are using C-band spectrum to provide 5G service at full speed, 10 times the speed of 4G networks. The C-band...
TECHNOLOGY
WVNews

EXPLAINER: 5G and air travel

The airline industry is raising the stakes in a showdown with AT&T and Verizon over plans to launch new 5G wireless service this week, warning that thousands of flights could be grounded or delayed if the rollout takes place near major airports. CEOs of the nation’s largest airlines say that...
TRAVEL
Miami Herald

Airlines urge US regulators to delay 5G wireless rollout

A trade association representing major U.S. airlines asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the nation’s top communications and aviation regulators to prevent wireless carriers from implementing 5G services close to airports. Airlines for America warned in a letter Monday that the traveling and shipping public could see “catastrophic disruptions”...
ECONOMY
State
Connecticut State
TheStreet

More Air Travel Nightmare as Carriers Respond to 5G Rollout Delay

U.S. air travelers are likely to face more turbulence Wednesday as carriers around the world cancel flights in and out of the country following the initial rollout of 5G networks by AT&T (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report and Verizon (VZ) - Get Verizon Communications Inc. Report. The companies said...
TRAVEL
news4sanantonio.com

Planned 5G rollout could have major impact on air travelers

SAN ANTONIO - Air travelers could be in for more weather delays or cancellations starting Wednesday, or whenever the controversial 5G rollout happens. "Anything that would either disrupt travel or lead me to believe there is any kind of enhanced danger would obviously concern me," says Bob Mueller, who flew here from St. Louis today.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
1470 WMBD

Peoria Airport Director: Concerns with airlines valid about 5G rollout

PEORIA, Ill. – There probably won’t be any direct problems at Peoria International Airport when and if cellular phone companies move forward with their 5G technology upgrade. But Executive Director Gene Olson says where the problems could lie are if you have to travel to, or have a...
PEORIA, IL
newscenter1.tv

Airlines renew warnings of travel disruption from 5G rollout

The airline industry is raising the stakes in a showdown with AT&T and Verizon over the telecom companies’ plan to launch new 5G wireless service this week, warning that thousands of flights could be grounded or delayed if the rollout takes place near major airports. CEOs of the nation’s...
TRAVEL
CBS Sacramento

5G Rollout Concerns: How Could Technology, Delay Impact Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — AT&T and Verizon announced the delay of their new, faster 5G network on towers near some airports across the country. There are nine 5G cell towers across the state, including in Sacramento. So how could this impact Sacramento International Airport, and why isn’t this technology a problem elsewhere? We took our questions to the Sacramento County Department of Airports but were only given a statement. So we reached out to the Airports Council International – North America and were told there’s still a lot that airports don’t know and are bracing for a busy Wednesday. “We are still trying to get information from...
SACRAMENTO, CA
wogx.com

Airlines canceling, changing flights over 5G rollout concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. - AT&T and Verizon have delayed Wednesday's rollout of the 5G service at some towers around certain airport runways. This comes after major airlines pressured cellular companies and the government to stop the new service. Airlines across the world are rushing to cancel or change flights into the...
ORLANDO, FL
Air Travel
Travel
Telegraph

Is 5G a threat to air safety?

The scheduled switch-on of 5G in the United States has prompted global flight disruption. International airlines have rescheduled or cancelled services into the US as the long-awaited roll-out of the mobile network triggered fresh safety concerns. American telecoms companies and airlines have been grappling for weeks over the launch of...
TECHNOLOGY
shorelinemedia.net

WH looking for 5G fix to protect air travel safety

The White House says it's working to broker a settlement between telecom companies and airlines over the scheduled rollout Wednesday of a new 5G service that the airline industry warns could be catastrophic for air travel safety. (Jan. 18) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
TRAVEL
xda-developers

Global air travel disrupted over AT&T and Verizon C-Band 5G rollout

United States mobile networks have already been rolling out 5G connectivity for years, but more recently, AT&T and Verizon have been excited about deploying 5G on the new C-Band spectrum. The C-Band rollouts have been continuously delayed due to concerns from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and various airlines, and now global air travel has been thrown through a loop.
TRAVEL
cbs12.com

5G cellphone service rollout halted at some airports amid safety concerns

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Cellphone users across the U.S. were supposed to be provided access to 5G service Wednesday, but there’s been a change of plans. Verizon and AT&T decided to stop the rollout of upgraded cellphone service near major airports including PBIA amid concerns that 5G could interfere with vital safety technology used to land airplanes.
CELL PHONES
Reuters

Airlines scramble to rejig schedules amid U.S. 5G rollout concerns

(Reuters) -Major international airlines rushed on Tuesday to rejig or cancel flights to the United States on the eve of a 5G wireless rollout that triggered safety concerns, despite two wireless carriers saying they will delay parts of the deployment. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has warned that potential 5G...
ECONOMY
NBC Miami

5G Won't Roll Out to Some in South Florida Due to Air Safety Concerns

5G service is slated to be on Americans' phones by Wednesday, but major airlines flying out of Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airports say the rollout is a major safety risk and will impair plane signals. Verizon and AT&T had already delayed their launch of 5G that’s advertised to make...
MIAMI, FL
batonrougenews.net

5G rollout: Air India resumes B777 operations to US

By Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Amid 5G rollout by the US, Air India has resumed B777 operations to the country on Thursday after approval from the US authority, said Airline officials. Due to the 5G rollout, Air India had earlier cancelled more than eight flights to the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

