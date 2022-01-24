New Southern Restaurant and Bar headlines Royal Caribbean's culinary lineup on Wonder of the Seas

Rainbird, a new dining experience in El Capitan, which is part of the JdV by Hyatt brand, is set to make its opening debut on February 11, 2022. The spirited dining destination will bring a thought-provoking five-course tasting menu from Executive Chef Quentin Garcia to downtown Merced. The restaurant’s name represents the regional bird’s unique migration patterns that signal the coming of rain and a forthcoming, bountiful harvest. Serving prix-fixe dinner on Friday and Saturday nights (expanding to host Thursday dinner and an a-la-carte Sunday brunch to follow in the spring), Rainbird’s intricate menu will be sourced from local and regional farms, emphasizing the vegetable-centric culinary movement within fine dining while encapsulating chef Garcia’s impressive, international culinary training and experimental style. The Rainbird team will also be led by Director of Food & Beverage Benjamin Bennett, General Manager Daniel Adeh, and consulting Meilleur Ouvrier de France – Sommelier Christophe Tassan. Centrally located in Merced - known as the “gateway to Yosemite” - the 60-seat fine dining destination is just over a two-hour drive from Silicon Valley, or four-hour drive from Los Angeles, and is located in the city’s culture and performing arts hub.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO