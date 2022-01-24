ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Southern Restaurant and Bar headlines Royal Caribbean's culinary lineup on Wonder of the Seas

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 3 days ago

Royal Caribbean International takes adventure tableside aboard the world's newest wonder, Wonder of the Seas, unveiling a lineup of more than 20 dining venues headlined by the debut of The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant...

www.traveldailynews.com

