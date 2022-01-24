ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cruise & Hospitality Marketing veteran, Robert Castro, joins Scenic Group USA as Senior Director of Marketing

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD, FL – Scenic Group USA has announced the addition of cruise and hospitality veteran, Robert Castro, as the new Senior Director of Marketing. “As the growth of the Scenic Group USA market accelerates, so does the growth of our talented marketing team,” offered Maggie Carbonell, VP Marketing, Scenic Group USA....

