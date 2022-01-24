Cruise & Hospitality Marketing veteran, Robert Castro, joins Scenic Group USA as Senior Director of Marketing

Hotel Technology Veteran Tapped to Lead Growth in Europe, Africa and the Middle East for Global Travel and Hospitality Business Advisory Firm. New Smyrna Beach, FL — January 20, 2022 — PROVision Partners (“PROVision”), a leading global strategic growth, marketing, technology, and commercial services advisory firm to the travel and hospitality industry, today announces the appointment of Patrick van der Wardt to the role of Senior Managing Director EMEA. A seasoned travel and hospitality IT executive with a highly successful 30-year track record of innovation and leadership in the global hotel technology sector, Van der Wardt will head up PROVision’s strategic growth initiatives in the European, Middle Eastern and African markets. He will also be responsible for managing day-to-day operations, while serving the firm’s rapidly expanding client base of B2B hospitality technology providers and hotel organizations in these key regions.
