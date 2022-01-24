Cruise & Hospitality Marketing veteran, Robert Castro, joins Scenic Group USA as Senior Director of Marketing

MADRID - FITUR 2022, the International Tourism Trade Fair, has been organised by IFEMA MADRID. It has held a special tourism recovery edition since last Tuesday, 19th January, and closed its doors today. The strong results highlight the efforts by the entire tourism industry value chain to generate new opportunities to be able to look forward to 2022 with strong expectations for the forecast recovery. This edition has been critical for recovering levels of business and turnover, has made Madrid the hub for the global international tourism community and has enabled us to convey a message of confidence and strength to the whole world.

