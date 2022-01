While he is best known for his work in 15 seasons of Supernatural, Jensen Ackles got his start on a show called Dark Angel, which starred Jessica Alba. The action drama ran for two seasons on FOX from 2000 until 2002 and launched Alba's career, and in a recent episode of the podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Ackles implied that it may have given her a big head too. "I was the new kid on the block, and I was picked on by the lead," Ackles told Rosenbaum, likening their "horrible" fights to "the worst kind of bickering a brother and sister could do."

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO