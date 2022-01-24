ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland hardcore band Televised prep debut 7″ for Convulse Records (stream a track)

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelevised is a new hardcore band from Portland, Oregon led by Aidan Stutzman of Lymph Nodes and other Portland hardcore bands. "I did this project after spending a long time really only playing drums," Aidan tells us. "After a while I started to feel trapped and taught...

