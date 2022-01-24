Portland hardcore band Televised prep debut 7″ for Convulse Records (stream a track)

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more. Netherlands metal (and more) festival Roadburn has once again added more acts. The new additions are Alice Hubble Performing Hexentanzplatz, Amnesia Scanner, Deathsomnia, Duma, Euroboy & Alicia Breton Ferrer, Forndom, Freja, Kamiel Thomas, Platon Karataev, Senyawa, Silver Knife, Søwt, Terzij De Horde // Ggu:Ll // Broeder Dieleman, The Devil's Trade, The Devil's Trade X Jxhn Connor, and Vitriol Performs Nihill. Previously announced names include Lustmord & Karin Park, Arabrot, Year of No Light, Huntsmen, Lingua Ignota, Emma Ruth Rundle, 40 Watt Sun, Mizmor, The Bug, Sum Of R, Uniform, HEALTH, Ulver, Alcest, Sólstafir, Russian Circles, Liturgy, Backxwash, Divide and Dissolve, Midwife, Primitive Man, BIG | BRAVE, Dödsrit, Helms Alee, Lamp of Murmuur, Full of Hell (four sets, including one with Nothing), and more. Tickets, full lineup, and more info here.
