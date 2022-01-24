ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Beijing tests 2 million for coronavirus as Winter Olympics loom

Lake Geneva Regional News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing city officials on Sunday said all two million...

www.lakegenevanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Why is Russia banned from the Winter Olympics and what is ROC?

For a second successive Winter Olympics, Russian athletes will not compete under their nation’s banner at Beijing 2022.In December 2019, the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) levied a four-year ban from international sport against Russia for running what it found to be a state-sponsored doping scheme.This ban has since been reduced to two years, but qualified athletes will compete under the abbreviation ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) in China.At the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Russian athletes competed under the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) tag, winning 17 medals — curlers Alexander Krushelnitskiy and Anastasia Bryzgalova were stripped of mixed doubles bronze after the...
WORLD
The Independent

Who is boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympics and why?

The Beijing Winter Olympics are rapidly approaching but controversy continues to shadow the Games, with several countries set to diplomatically boycott the event. Human rights organisations have repeatedly condemned China’s alleged abuses of the Uyghur Muslim minority, while there continues to be uncertainty over the safety of Peng Shuai after the former tennis player accused a Communist Party official of sexual assault.Other countries have cited the pandemic and current Covid restrictions as the reason top representatives won’t make the trip to Beijing, where the Games begin on 4 February. Countries are reluctant to deprive their athletes of the chance...
SPORTS
The Independent

China warns of ‘drastic measures’ if Taiwan makes moves towards formal independence

China has warned Taiwan it will resort to “drastic measures” if it made any moves towards attaining formal independence.“If separatist forces in Taiwan seeking independence, provoke, exert force or even break through any red line, we will have to take drastic measures,” Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs office, said on Wednesday.“Provocations and outside meddling” could intensify in 2022, the spokesperson said, adding that Beijing has sought a peaceful reunification with Taipei. He also reiterated China’s declaration that the situation was an internal affair in which the US had no right to interfere, according to a report by...
CHINA
The Independent

China ‘renames’ 15 places in India in latest spat between the two powers

China has “renamed” 15 places in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India, in a region which Beijing claims is ‘South Tibet’.China’s civil affairs ministry announced that it had “standardised” in Chinese characters and Tibetan and Roman alphabets, the names of 15 places in Zangnan or South Tibet, according to a report by the state-run Global Times daily.The places included eight residential areas, four mountains, two rivers and a mountain pass. It is the latest spat between the two major Asian powers.However, Delhi pushbacked on the “invented names” and said did not change the fact that the place would “always...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympics#Beijing#Loom#Neighbourhood
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Where will the next Winter Olympics be held?

The 2022 Winter Olympics is set to kick off in Beijing, China four years on from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The opening ceremony takes place on Friday 4 February at the Beijing National Stadium and competition will run until the closing ceremony two weeks later on 20 February.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers announced in January that only “selected” fans will be allowed to attend events in Beijing, and tickets will not go on sale to the general public.Beijing is set to become the first city in Olympics history to have hosted both a...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
UPI News

COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in 22 U.S. states

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2 has been detected in 22 U.S. states. As of Tuesday there were 92 reported cases of the COVID-19 Omicron BA.2 variant in the United States, according to the virus database GISAID. "Although the BA.2 lineage has recently increased in proportion in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Winter Olympics and the true cost of fake snow dominating our slopes: ‘It’s more dangerous now’

The forecast for the Beijing Winter Olympics is chilly, dry and with a 100 per cent chance of artificial snow.The Games get underway on 4th February with downhill skiing and slalom taking place in Yanqing, a dramatic mountainous district about 50 miles from the Chinese capital.Yet the region, along with Zhangjiakou 100 miles northwest where snowboarding, cross-country skiing and ski-jumping events will be held, gets relatively little snowfall.A few hundred snow cannons, pulling on water from a reservoir, will pump out white crystals at the venues. Photos already reveal brilliant white strips at the Alpine zones, glinting in the sun...
SPORTS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Abrupt lockdowns loom over Beijing life ahead of Olympics

BEIJING — (AP) — Beijing residents are coping with abrupt local lockdowns and sweeping COVID-19 testing requirements as the Chinese capital seeks to prevent a coronavirus outbreak ahead of the Winter Olympics that opens in less than two weeks. The lockdowns are part of China’s “zero tolerance” measures...
SPORTS
Lake Geneva Regional News

As Wisconsin COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations dip, deaths at highest level in 13 months

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Wisconsin are declining, but deaths from the coronavirus are at the highest level since December 2020. The state on Tuesday reported 5,768 new cases of COVID-19, for a daily average of 9,781, down from the daily average peak of 18,877 on Jan. 19, which was elevated in part because of a data system update the previous weekend. Before the update, the state was seeing nearly 12,000 cases a day on average, and counts this week are lower.
WISCONSIN STATE
AFP

China lifts Xi'an lockdown as Beijing virus fight ramps up

One of China's longest coronavirus lockdowns ended Monday with authorities announcing the lifting of most restrictions in the northern city of Xi'an. While China's coronavirus caseload pales in comparison to global numbers, the country's strict "zero-Covid" strategy means even the slightest hint of the virus is met with contact tracing, targeted lockdowns and long quarantines.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy