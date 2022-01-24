Animal Shelter Report: Eager to please FMD pup Mitch is Pet of the Week

Lila is a sweet and petite young adult gal who is patiently waiting on her forever family from the comfort of a foster home. Her foster family says that after acclimating to their home, she’s become an incredibly affectionate dog who loves to be around them and get cuddles. She does need a slow introduction, as she is very shy and nervous around new people and places. She will benefit from a forever family that will give her the space to bloom in her forever home/ Learn more about her, and fill out an adoption profile to meet her at ProvidenceAC.org/Pets/Lila. Someone loves her so much that they sponsored her adoption fee. That means her adoption is waived to the right home! Lila is the packaged deal – she is up-to-date on her vaccines, spayed, and microchipped. Can’t adopt, but interested in helping a pet like Lila? Join the foster team at Providence Animal Center. Apply online: ProvidenceAC.org/Foster.

PETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO