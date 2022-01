Barnes & Noble is set to open its newest Warren County bookstore after closing one nearby in the summer of 2021. Barnes & Noble will open its new bookstore in the Deerfield Towne Center at 5175 Deerfield Blvd. on Jan. 19. It is the first new location in the area in 25 years, and steps in for a bookstore closed at the Waterstone Center at 9891 Waterstone Blvd. on Aug. 22, 2021.

WARREN COUNTY, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO