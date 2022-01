In January 2021, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released the Viral Hepatitis National Strategic Plan for the United States: A Roadmap to Elimination 2021–2025, which spelled out five main goals for the next five years. So did the United States make any progress last year? How can we gauge whether we’re on track to end viral hepatitis? A new partnership between researchers and advocates titled Hep ElimiNATION aims to assess exactly that as well as offer guidance.

