The S&P 500 entered correction territory on Monday as the 2022 swoon for major U.S. stock indexes accelerated. Favored speculative stock investments, including technology stocks and smaller companies, led the slump. The Russell 2000 index of small stocks is down nearly 20% from its 52-week high, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 16% from its record two months ago. Monday’s market slide extended to cryptocurrencies, with bitcoin at one point losing half of its market value since its November high.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO