ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bret Hart vs. 1-2-3 Kid, CM Punk vs. Darby Allin - Chain Wrestling

By Fightful Overbooked
Fightful
Fightful
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's the premiere episode of Chain Wrestling on Fightful Overbooked...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jake Paul accepts Khabib’s MMA offer on one condition

Jake Paul and Khabib Nurmagomedov could meet in the YouTuber’s MMA debut after Paul challenged the former UFC lightweight champion to a fight.Paul, who has a 5-0 record as a boxer, has been training as an MMA fighter as he eyes a chance to swap combat sports.Khabib extended an offer of assistance from the Russian and his team to aid Paul’s preparation and promotion.And the 25-year-old agreed to the partnership, under the condition that the undefeated Khabib is Paul’s first opponent.“Deal,” Paul said. “[But] only if I fight you first.”Khabib retired from UFC in 2020 with 29 wins and...
UFC
Popculture

Major Update on Ronda Rousey Returning to WWE

Ronda Rousey may return to WWE soon. According to Fightful Select (per Wrestling Inc.), Rousey's WWE return has been discussed internally and has been mentioned to talent outside the company. Her name has been thrown around as a potential Royal Rumble entrant or having some involvement in the pay-per-view event which takes place on Saturday.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Makes Major Announcement Concerning His Future In Pro Wrestling

For years Braun Strowman had a consistent presence on WWE programming, but last year the company shocked the world when it was announced that the former Universal Champion had been released. Strowman is now wrestling under his real name, Adam Scherr, and since his release Scherr has appeared at a...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Hart
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Darby Allin
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Comments on Rumored WWE Return

– It appears WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has taken note of the recent rumors of Ronda Rousey possibly returning to the WWE, with some reports indicating she could be back as early as the Royal Rumble on Saturday. Lynch shared some comments on Twitter on the recent, reports, which you can see below.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#Combat
wrestlinginc.com

New WWE Trademark May Hint At Return To Old Gimmick For Raw Star

As Alexa Bliss’ return to the ring gets closer, so does the speculation over her character. The former five time WWE Women’s Champion has been appearing on RAW under her Fiend persona and has teased fans on social media by posting pictures with a new hairstyle. Now a new trademark by WWE may be providing another hint.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Another WWE Name Requests Release After Long Run With Company

He isn’t a fan either. The WWE roster has changed so much in recent years that it is hard to keep track of where everyone is going. That is not exactly a great thing to see, as several wrestlers are going all over the place, with most of them making their way out of the company. Some wrestlers have even done this by choice, and that seems to be the case again with another veteran.
WWE
Fightful

Kamaru Usman, Chael Sonnen, Henry Cejudo, Felicia Spencer Headline Eagle FC 44 Broadcast Team

Former undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC promotion is set to have an all-star broadcast team for their Eagle FC 44 this Friday. The promotion officially announced via a series of tweets that former three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen, former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo, and former Invicta featherweight champion, Felicia Spencer, all will serve as commentators along with Cyrus Fees for the event. Additionally, Rey Flores will be the announcer for the broadcast, with Jennifer Sterger handling reporting duties.
UFC
The Independent

Francis Ngannou claims UFC threatened to sue over alleged Jake Paul talks

Francis Ngannou has alleged that UFC threatened to sue the heavyweight’s agent just hours before his fight with Cyril Gane at UFC 270.The French-Cameroonian heavyweight says that Marquel Martin, who works for industry giants Creative Artists Agency (CAA), received an email from UFC accusing him of discussing a potential boxing match with representatives of Jake Paul.The organisation alleged that Martin had been in talks with Nakisa Bidarian, Paul’s business partner, as speculation continues over Ngannou’s future in combat sports.“I walked into the [dressing] room waiting for my manager, my coach,” Ngannou said on “The MMA Hour.”“And they were like, ‘Wow.’...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

John Laurinaitis Told Released WWE Star He Was “Old” And “Fat” Before Firing Him

The last few years have been interesting to say the least as the the mass WWE releases have become a very hot topic in the wrestling world. Even though WWE seems to be releasing Superstars at a rapid pace it’s certainly not uncommon for a talent to get cut once WWE feels they’re no longer a good fit for the company. Apparently that’s exactly what happened with Nick Dinsmore, formerly known as Eugene in WWE.
WWE
Financial World

Jey Uso: all the curiosities about the WWE star

Jey Uso and where he is the current SmackDown Tag Team Championship holder with Jimmy Uso. He is a seven-time duo champion, having won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship five times and the WWE Tag Team Championship twice alongside his brother Jimmy Uso. Their fifth reign as SmackDown Tag Team...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

MVP Names Whose Idea It Was To Pair Him With Bobby Lashley

On the latest episode of the Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin, MVP joined the show to talk about his partnership with The All Mighty Bobby Lashley and whose idea it was to put the two together. The former United States Champion revealed that during his time as Director of Monday Night RAW, Paul Heyman was an advocate of the Lashley-MVP pairing.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Beth Phoenix And Edge Pay Tribute To WWE Hall Of Famers On RAW

Beth Phoenix & Edge paid tribute to fellow WWE Hall of Famers, The Dudley Boyz on this week’s RAW. As seen in the video clip below, Phoenix & Edge hit a member of The Miz’s security team with a Dudley Death Drop, ruining Maryse’s birthday bash segment.
WWE
The Independent

Tommy Fury getting ‘itchy knuckles’ ahead of possible Jake Paul fight

Tommy Fury is getting “itchy knuckles” ahead of a possible rescheduled fight with Jake Paul.The former Love Island star pulled out of his fight with Paul last year due to a broken rib and illness, leaving Paul to move on and fight Tyron Woodley, winning by a spectacular knockout.But Fury is keen to get “straight back in the ring” after recovering, with the prospect of a comeback fight in the near future.“So as soon as I can get the all clear for the rib and can go back sparring again and all that other stuff I’ll be straight back...
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Pushing For Major Star To Return Soon

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view is only a few days away, which means that soon we’ll be heading into WrestleMania season. Everyone knows that WrestleMania season is one of the most exciting times to be a fan, and there’s no telling who might return. Fightful Select is reporting that...
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

6K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy