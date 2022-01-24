Bret Hart vs. 1-2-3 Kid, CM Punk vs. Darby Allin - Chain Wrestling

Francis Ngannou has alleged that UFC threatened to sue the heavyweight’s agent just hours before his fight with Cyril Gane at UFC 270.The French-Cameroonian heavyweight says that Marquel Martin, who works for industry giants Creative Artists Agency (CAA), received an email from UFC accusing him of discussing a potential boxing match with representatives of Jake Paul.The organisation alleged that Martin had been in talks with Nakisa Bidarian, Paul’s business partner, as speculation continues over Ngannou’s future in combat sports.“I walked into the [dressing] room waiting for my manager, my coach,” Ngannou said on “The MMA Hour.”“And they were like, ‘Wow.’...
Comments / 0