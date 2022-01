CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A judge sentenced a Cedar Rapids surgery center nurse to 5 years of probation for diverting opioids for her own personal use from 2018-2019. Sabrina Thalblum, 52, of Cedar Rapids pleaded guilty on July 21 to one count of acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception and subterfuge and one count adulteration and misbranding with intent to defraud and mislead, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

