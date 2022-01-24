ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Fuse Gets Added By Sushi, A Top Cross-Chain DeFi Platform

By NewsBTC
NEWSBTC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to projects in the DeFi space, establishing key partnerships is paramount if long-term success is to be ensured. In such a volatile and unpredictable market and industry, one can never be too careful and that is exactly why the Sushi protocol has now been deployed on Fuse Network...

www.newsbtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
VentureBeat

AI-powered supply chain management platform 7bridges nabs $17M

Businesses tasked with managing supply chains face increasing challenges as the pandemic takes a toll on operations. Because modern supply chains involve many steps, including assembling parts into finished products and shipping products to customers, there’s more opportunities for issues to arise. Forty-two percent of supply management organizations say that the growing cost of supply management was a major concern in 2021, according to the Institute for Supply Management, with 43% pegging limited availability of raw materials or supply as equally troubling.
SOFTWARE
utahbusiness.com

DeFi platform Giddy raises $8M seed

Draper — Giddy, a mobile app that enables mainstream DeFi adoption, has announced that it has raised $8M in seed funding. The round was led by Pelion Venture partners and also includes Divvy founder and CEO Blake Murray, Galileo CEO Derek White, Traeger CEO Jeremy Andrus, angel investor Scott Paul, Brand Whisperer Shaun Neff, and real estate mogul and owner of Skinwalker Ranch Brandon Fugal.
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

DeFi Platforms Worth Trying in 2022

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. The ecosystem of decentralized finance (DeFi) has turned into one of the most promising and fast-growing segments of the financial space. According to The Block, in early May, the total gross value of blocked funds reached almost $100 billion.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

What is a Cross-Chain Protocol in 2022?

Cross-chain protocols are possibly the most innovative approach to crypto trading. This method does not require having an account on any centralized exchange and is done entirely utilizing the user’s own wallet. Cross-Chain Protocols enable trading between several unique blockchains in one click, without any KYC needed. Demand for...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defi#Fuse Network#Dex#Kashi#Shyu Nft#Tvl
HackRead

SnatchCrypto attack hits DeFi and Blockchain Platforms with backdoor

Kaspersky researchers believe that North Korean government-backed hackers from the Lazarus Group are behind the SnatchCrypto attack. The IT security researchers at Kaspersky have revealed details of a new campaign that the company has been tracking under the name SnatchCrypto. According to Kaspersky’s research, this campaign entails emptying cryptocurrency wallets...
PUBLIC SAFETY
phoronix.com

Qt Launches Digital Advertising Platform To Integrate Ads Into App UIs

The Qt Company this morning announced Qt Digital Advertising 1.0 as its new ad platform that allows for developers to easily integrate advertising campaigns into Qt-based, cross-platform applications. The Qt Company devised Qt Digital Advertising as a way for the community and Qt users to integrate and manage advertising campaigns...
SOFTWARE
theblockcrypto.com

Cross-chain protocol Multichain bug gets exploited for $1.34 million

A bug in cross-chain protocol Multichain has been exploited for $1.34 million, according to researchers. While the bug had already been fixed for new users, past users needed to take action to prevent themselves from being affected. Cross-chain protocol Multichain (previously known as Anyswap) has been exploited for $1.34 million...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NEWSBTC

Leading Indian Entertainment Giants T-Series and Hungama Digital Entertainment to foray into the NFT & Metaverse Space in association with Hefty Entertainment

The global digital entertainment industry has shown phenomenal growth over the past few years raising the bar of entertainment creation and consumption like never before. Asia’s largest publisher and music label, T-Series has announced a partnership with one of the largest digital entertainment company in South Asia, Hungama Digital Media to enter into the world of Web3, NFTs and Metaverse. It intends to capture the likes of the growing landscape of the digital economy and virtual world.
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

CropBytes Metaverse launches an Immersive 3D game

The CropBytes metaverse has been gaining considerable traction nowadays and for good reason. Ever since the metaverse concept had been brought to the forefront last year, there has been a lot of interest directed toward this new kind of technology and what it can do. As such, CropBytes aims to provide some innovative and useful features in this space so as to allow its users to benefit from it as well.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

The Inevitability of Cross-Chain Gaming-Specific NFT Marketplaces

The average player spends about $400 on the play-to-earn Axie Infinity platform, and $3.6 billion has been traded on its in-house marketplace alone. Gaming-specific NFT marketplaces will soon see gaming-specific marketplaces. NFT-focused video games like League of Ancients (LOA) will need platforms like this for cross-blockchain trading. LoA seeks to become the biggest MOBA game in the world, which is no easy feat given the size of this industry.
VIDEO GAMES
NEWSBTC

Ravendex Launches Exclusive Rave NFT Collection

Banking on the euphoria of their collaboration with World Mobile Token to achieve its objective of taking Internet access to remote African areas, the Ravendex team is excited to announce “a 10,000 Unique Pixelated NFT collection with proof of ownership stored on the Cardano Blockchain.”. The team chose Cardano...
ECONOMY
NEWSBTC

For US$1,554, China’s First Credible Circulation Transaction of AI Labeled Data Completed!

As an important production factor of AI industry, data is an essential fundamental resource for AI models and their applications, which plays a key role and holds significant value. The AI industry has been facing the problems of expensive data acquisition, labeling and governance, idle data resources after analysis, high cost of continuous data storage and the inability to reuse and share data elements. With the further development of AI industry, the ” registration, credible circulation, controlled process, lower costs and increasing efficiency” of labeled data will effectively help AI enterprises to reduce data acquisition costs, accelerate the optimization of AI model algorithms, and facilitate realizing the value of labeled data. It will change from acquiring data from one entity at a time for analysis and application into multiple ones, thus realizing reliable reuse on the basis of “measurement on registered data, credible circulation and transaction”.
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

Opera’s new launch Web3 Crypto Broswer Is All Set For Your Device

Opera, the famous email browser, has introduced a beta version of its web3 crypto browser. The new beta version is more than just your average internet surfer. Along with features such as a built-in cryptocurrency wallet and shortcut for quickly switching between different crypto exchanges. They have also added decentralized apps support.
NFL
bigeasymagazine.com

Top Best Platforms for Podcast Listeners

Putting your podcast on a platform that your listeners love is a critical part of getting more audience. To transform your podcast from the concept stage to the hosting platform is a necessary process that requires utmost attention. It’s never enough to get an idea; it needs development, including recording and making it available for everyone.
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

Yield Guild Games Southeast Asia Announced Partnership with DEESSE

YGG SEA(Yield Guild Games Southeast Asia), the first subDAO of YGG, has invested in the GameFi project DEESSE as long-term partnership, and both parties will work closely together. Early in December 2021, DEESSE has already announced its $2 Million value Seed Round Funding. This new partnership with YGG SEA will...
VIDEO GAMES
NEWSBTC

Beat the Bear: Enter CIRUS Web3

If you’ve been interested in crypto, NFTs, the metaverse or data privacy rights over the last several years, there’s a good chance you’ve heard that data is the new oil. It’s so true! Data is arguably the most valuable commodity on the planet. Not only is it valuable economically, it’s a very personal thing to share with companies (and other people)
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy