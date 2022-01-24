Fuse Gets Added By Sushi, A Top Cross-Chain DeFi Platform

As an important production factor of AI industry, data is an essential fundamental resource for AI models and their applications, which plays a key role and holds significant value. The AI industry has been facing the problems of expensive data acquisition, labeling and governance, idle data resources after analysis, high cost of continuous data storage and the inability to reuse and share data elements. With the further development of AI industry, the ” registration, credible circulation, controlled process, lower costs and increasing efficiency” of labeled data will effectively help AI enterprises to reduce data acquisition costs, accelerate the optimization of AI model algorithms, and facilitate realizing the value of labeled data. It will change from acquiring data from one entity at a time for analysis and application into multiple ones, thus realizing reliable reuse on the basis of “measurement on registered data, credible circulation and transaction”.

