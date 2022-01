2K has staple-gunned a March 11, 2022 release date to the long-awaited WWE 2K22, as well as lifting the wraps off a series of special edition versions of the wrestling sequel. First up is the WWE 2K22 Standard Edition, which will set you back $69.99/£64.99 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and $59.99/£59.99 for PS4 and Xbox One editions. It also includes the Undertaker Immortal Pack as a preorder bonus. This is for one generation version of the game only, as it’s not Cross-Gen.

WWE ・ 6 DAYS AGO