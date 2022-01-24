Elden Ring Will Take Players About 30 Hours To Finish The ‘Main Route,’ Says FromSoftware

We met another enemy, whom we will face in Elden Ring. This time it's a powerful knight wielding a great sword and mounting dragon attacks. Oh, Elden Ring. There are only 43 days left to the release of the newest game by FromSoftware. On the subreddit dedicated to the game, fans outdo each other in creating more and more fanciful memes, which are supposed to reflect the scale of their "hype". This is fueled by subsequent leaks - in recent days we informed you about a new type of enemy and character creator. Today, we got a video presenting another, so far undisclosed, enemy. It's a huge and mighty knight, who will probably be called Crucible Knight Floh.

