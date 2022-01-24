ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Elden Ring Will Take Players About 30 Hours To Finish The ‘Main Route,’ Says FromSoftware

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElden Ring will take players around 30 hours to finish the main route, FromSoftware‘s producer Yasuhiro Kitao has revealed during a video at the Taipei Game Show 2022. Kitao-san revealed that there’s plenty more...

www.psu.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Horizon Forbidden West’: Everything we know so far about the new PS5 and PS4 game and its file size

Horizon Forbidden West is one of Sony’s most highly touted exclusives set to come out in 2022, continuing the story from the previous game Horizon Zero Dawn.The game was initially slated for release during the festive period last year but, like with many other developers, there have been delays caused in part by the pandemic, meaning that the final launch has been pushed back to February.Players will take control of Aloy, a hunter who travels a post-apocalyptic version of the United States that has been overrun by dinosaur-like machines.If the title didn’t give it away, Aloy will be travelling west...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Elden Ring Preorders Are Discounted For Xbox This Weekend

Elden Ring doesn't arrive until February 25, but Newegg is giving you a chance to scoop it up at a $10 discount. The preorder deal only applies to digital copies of Elden Ring's Deluxe Edition on Xbox, but this is the first price cut we've seen for a console version of the highly anticipated title.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

WWE 2K22 Confirmed For March 11 Release, Will Offer 4 Different Versions

2K has staple-gunned a March 11, 2022 release date to the long-awaited WWE 2K22, as well as lifting the wraps off a series of special edition versions of the wrestling sequel. First up is the WWE 2K22 Standard Edition, which will set you back $69.99/£64.99 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and $59.99/£59.99 for PS4 and Xbox One editions. It also includes the Undertaker Immortal Pack as a preorder bonus. This is for one generation version of the game only, as it’s not Cross-Gen.
WWE
IGN

Elden Ring Wiki Guide

A thick, solid slab of wood used as a bludgeon. No skill is required to wield this striking weapon. A simple, primitive weapon that required only brute strength and persistence to hammer your foe into the ground. The Club's Default Weapon Skill is Brave War Cry: A skill used by...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#30 Hours#Xbox One#Kitao San#Vgc
gamepressure.com

Mighty Knight Crushes Player in Newly Leaked Elden Ring Gameplay

We met another enemy, whom we will face in Elden Ring. This time it's a powerful knight wielding a great sword and mounting dragon attacks. Oh, Elden Ring. There are only 43 days left to the release of the newest game by FromSoftware. On the subreddit dedicated to the game, fans outdo each other in creating more and more fanciful memes, which are supposed to reflect the scale of their "hype". This is fueled by subsequent leaks - in recent days we informed you about a new type of enemy and character creator. Today, we got a video presenting another, so far undisclosed, enemy. It's a huge and mighty knight, who will probably be called Crucible Knight Floh.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
psu.com

Dying Light 2 Features 40,000 Lines Of Dialogue, Reveals Techland

Techland has dropped off a couple of interesting stats about Dying Light 2 ahead of its release next month, revealing the game boasts a whopping 40,000 lines of dialogue and 350,000 words. That’s a lot of tongue wagging. Dying Light 2 is pencilled in for release on February 4,...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Elden Ring’: Could the ‘Dark Souls 3’ server exploit delay the new game’s release?

A dangerous server exploit has been found in Dark Souls 3 that could allow online players to take control of your computer. Known as a “remote code execution” (or RCE for short), it could allow players to remotely take control of other gamers’ PCs and execute programs in the background, similar to a Trojan Horse. The official Dark Souls social media account on Twitter has issued a statement and taken measures to shut down the servers while the company works on a fix.This downtime does not affect PvP servers for Xbox or PlayStation consoles.— Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) January 23, 2022It...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Rumor – New Need For Speed From Criterion Games Due Out In Q4 2022

According to leaker Tom Henderson, Electronic Arts will publish Criterion Games‘ new Need for Speed title in the fourth quarter of this year. The insider, who has a pretty strong track record when it comes to leaking this sort of thing, revealed on Twitter that EA is targeting a September or October window for the new Need for Speed game. The publishing hasn’t confirmed anything official at the time of writing.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Elden Ring Has Very Few Bosses Players Absolutely Have To Defeat

Players are given more freedom in how they complete the game. One of the more anticipated video game releases coming out this year is Elden Ring. The legendary development studio, FromSoftware, is gearing up to release this new IP. However, while the studio has been marketing the game for a good while now, we’re still finding new things about this upcoming release. For instance, the director behind Elden Ring Hidetaka Miyazaki was interviewed by FrontlineJP where we got a bit more insight to boss battles.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Chinese players discover Elden Ring hints hidden in beta test map

A group of Chinese players has analysed the map used in the Elden Ring beta test to uncover secrets about the game. The highly anticipated game is due out next month, with fans eager to learn more about The Lands Between. We won't be including any story spoilers here, but...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Hitman 3 Update 1.09 Hits PS4, PS5 With Year 2 Content

IO Interactive has unleashed the Hitman 3 update 1.09 patch notes for your viewing pleasure, which is now available to download for PS4 & PS5 and brings the first batch of Hitman 3 Year 2 content into the mix. For PS5 users, it’s known as Hitman 3 update 1.009.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Elden Ring has Gone Gold

The work on Elden Ring has been completed. FromSoftware is already preparing the first patch. Elden Ring has gone gold, which means that work of the game is now complete.. This was the information shared by FromSoftware developer Yasuhiro Kitao at the Taipei Game Show 2022 event. You can watch the full interview below.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy