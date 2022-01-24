Samurai Bringer Roguelite Action Game Introduced For PS4 And Switch

What does partying like it’s 1999 look like, anyway? It’s maybe not the first thing that comes to mind, but playing Shadow Man — a dark action-adventure game from the PS1, Nintendo 64, and Dreamcast days — is a fine choice. Courtesy of Nightdive Studios, the game is back on consoles today, following a PC remaster that first rolled onto Steam in April 2021. Kicking off the new year, Shadow Man: Remastered is playable for $20 on Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, with the latter coming slightly later: January 17.

