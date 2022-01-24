ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Notice to readers regarding the retraction note included in this issue

By Kuniaki Tatsuta
This is to inform you that the retraction note [1] included in this issue applies to a review article that was published online,...

Author Correction: Evolution of floral characters and biogeography of Heloniadeae (Melanthiaceae): an example of breeding system shifts with inflorescence change

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01049-0, published online 02 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Abstract. "The flowering temperature of was below 20Â Â°C in most species, except H. kawanoi.". "The flowering temperature of Heloniadeae was below 20Â Â°C in most...
Notice to our newspaper readers

Due to a delivery issue, the Banner newspaper will be in the street boxes a day late! We apologize for the inconvenience!. Here is a link to the digital issue for convenience. https://npaper-wehaa.com/baystatebanner. Thank you. Management.
SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Publisher Correction: Microinjection of pruritogens in NGF-sensitized human skin

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00935-x, published online 02 November 2021. In the original version of the Article, FigureÂ 4 was a duplication of FigureÂ 3. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Hans JÃ¼rgen Solinski and Roman Rukwied. Affiliations.
Retraction Note: Carvacrol and PPARÎ³ agonist, pioglitazone, affects inhaled paraquat-induced lung injury in rats

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87546-8, published online 14 April 2021. The Editors have retracted this article. After publication, the Editors were informed that several related papers1,2,3 were being prepared or under consideration elsewhere at the time of submission of this article. Some of the conclusions presented in this article are reported in other articles from the same authors3,4. In addition, there are inconsistencies between Figs. 1A, 2C, 5A and 7C, and the underlying data. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence that the conclusions presented are adequately supported by the data.
Author Correction: Cultivated and wild pearl millet display contrasting patterns of abundance and co-occurrence in their root mycobiome

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-04097-8, published online 07 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Supplementary Information 1, where Supplementary Figure 1 was incorrectly given as Supplementary Figure 2. In addition, Supplementary Figure 2 was omitted. The original Supplementary Information 1 file is provided below. Additionally,...
Clinical characteristics and risk factors of acute acquired concomitant esotropia in last 5 years: a retrospective case"“control study

A remarkable increase in the number and proportion of surgical patients with acute acquired concomitant esotropia (AACE) has been noted in our hospital in recent years. We aimed to analyse the clinical characteristics and associated risk factors of this increasing number of strabismus in last 5 years. Methods. Medical information...
The relationship between behavioural and mood responses to monetary rewards in a sample of students with and without reported pain

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 30 (2022) Cite this article. Pain impairs reward processing, and people suffering from physical pain are at high risk of having a persistently low mood. Although individuals with chronic pain have reported reduced reward responsiveness and impaired mood, it is not clear if reward responsiveness and mood are impaired in samples with sub-clinical pain scores otherwise healthy. Investigating a sub-clinical group is essential to disentangle the influence of medication on the behavioural effect of reward on mood and performance. Here, we aimed to examine the effects of reward on mood and performance in a sample of university students divided into a control group without clinically significant pain symptoms (N"‰="‰40) and the sub-clinical group with significant pain symptoms (N"‰="‰39). We used the Fribourg reward task and the pain sub-scale of the Symptom Checklist (SCL-27-plus) to assess the physical symptoms of pain. A significant positive correlation was found between average mood ratings and average monetary reward in the control group (r38"‰="‰0.42, p"‰="‰0.008) and not significant in the sub-clinical group (r37"‰="‰0.12, p"‰="‰0.46). The results might yield first insights into the relationship between pain and reward in sub-clinical populations without the confound of medication.
Associations between family functioning during early to mid-childhood and weight status in childhood and adolescence: findings from a Quebec birth cohort

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Impaired family functioning has been associated with obesity in children and adolescents, but few longitudinal studies exist. We examined whether family functioning from early to mid-childhood is associated with overweight and obesity in later childhood and adolescence. Methods. We examined data from the...
Response to: Cost and time resourcing for ophthalmic simulation in the UK: a Royal College of Ophthalmologists' National Survey of regional Simulation Leads in 2021

Lockington D, Saleh GM, Spencer AF, Ferris J. Cost and time resourcing for ophthalmic simulation in the UK: a Royal College of Ophthalmologists' National Survey of regional Simulation Leads in 2021. Eye. 2021. Accessed 30 Nov 2021. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41433-021-01796-4. Schunk DH. Learning theories an educational perspective. Sixth edition.; Pearson new international...
Impact of limited residential address on health effect analysis of predicted air pollution in a simulation study

Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. Recent epidemiological studies of air pollution have adopted spatially-resolved prediction models to estimate air pollution concentrations at people's homes. However, the benefit of these models was limited in many studies that used existing health data relying on incomplete addresses resulting from confidentiality concerns or lack of interest when designed.
Author Correction: CDER167, a dual inhibitor of URAT1 and GLUT9, is a novel and potent uricosuric candidate for the treatment of hyperuricemia

The authors regret that the acknowledgments section of the original manuscript was incorrect. The corrected acknowledgements are shown below. This work was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China (Grant Nos. 81974507 and 81773794) and the Science and Technology Program of Guangzhou City, China (Grant No. 201903010087). These...
The association between steps per day and blood pressure in children

Lower levels of physical activity are associated with an increased overall cardiometabolic risk, as well as the risk or being overweight. It is difficult to determine the optimal level of physical activity that protects the needs of children and young people. Studies on the required number of steps, as well as approximating the daily volume of physical activity, are gaining increasing credibility in research and practice. Researchers propose a "rule" of"‰â‰¥"‰11,500 steps per day, for children and teenagers of both sexes. The aim of the study was to assess whether 11,500 steps a day is sufficient to maintain normal blood pressure among children and adolescents. 1002 children and adolescents aged 4"“15 were included in the study. To assess physical activity, measured in the number of steps per day, the Actigraph accelerometer wGT3X-BT was used. The normal number of steps was defined as greater than or equal to 11,500 steps per day for children and teenagers, for both girls and boys. In the entire study group, a significantly lower risk of hypertension was observed when the number of steps was normal (OR is 0.45 and the upper confidence limit for OR is 0.71). The study confirmed the beneficial protective role of physical activity against hypertension in older children and adolescents. However, it should be emphasized that no such relationship has been demonstrated in the case of preschool children. The presented norms of the number of steps should be promoted to the wider community to make prevention of cardiovascular diseases even more effective.
Author Correction: Joint disease-specificity at the regulatory base-pair level

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24345-9, published online 6 July 2021. In this article the funding from 'the Faculty Council at Boston Children's Hospital' was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Jiaxue Cao. Present address: Farm Animal Genetic Resources Exploration and Innovation Key Laboratory of Sichuan...
Investigation of the occupational exposure to blood-borne pathogens of staff at a third-class specialist hospital in 2015"“2018: a retrospective study

To understand the current situation of occupational exposure to blood-borne pathogens in a women's and children's hospital and analyze the causes to provide a scientific basis for improving occupational exposure prevention and control measures. We analyzed occupational exposure to blood-borne pathogens in a third-class women's and children's hospital from 2015 to 2018, considering the workers' occupational categories and length of service; the sites, types, and causes of exposure; and the pathogens of the source patients. From 2015 to 2018, there were 146 cases of occupational exposure to blood-borne pathogens, mainly from sharp-instrument injuries (81.5%; 119/146). Trainees represented the highest proportion of occupational exposure (30.1%; 44/146), followed by nurses (29.5%; 43/146). Occupational exposure among staff with less than one year of service accounted for 43.2% (63/146) of cases. Fisher's exact test showed that different occupational groups had different types of occupational exposure, and among the occupationally exposed populations, the proportion of sharp injuries is higher than that of blood and body fluid exposure, and the difference is statistically significant (Ï‡2"‰="‰12.937, P"‰="‰0.008). Different occupational groups faced exposure to different types of pathogens: medical staff were more likely than workmen to be exposed to hepatitis B, while workmen were more likely than medical staff to be exposed to unknown pathogens; these differences were statistically significant (Ï‡2"‰="‰55.344, P"‰<"‰0.001). Health records were established for all cases of occupational exposure to blood-borne pathogens, and no staff members contracted a blood-borne disease due to occupational exposure. In order to reduce occupational exposure, regular training in occupational protection for junior medical staff and workers should be strengthened, the monitoring and protection system of occupational exposure to blood-borne pathogens improved, standard prevention measures strengthened, operations standardized, safe injection equipment provided, and comprehensive measures taken.
Comment on: 'Incidence of chorioretinitis and endophthalmitis in hospitalized patients with fungemia'

Siddiqui MZ, Gebhard GM, Ahmad KT, Sallam AB, Rosenbaum ER, Uwaydat SH. Incidence of chorioretinitis and endophthalmitis in hospitalized patients with fungemia. Eye (Lond). 2021 Mar. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41433-021-01477-2. 2. Breazzano MP, Day HR Jr, Bloch KC, Tanaka S, Cherney EF, Sternberg P Jr, et al. Utility of ophthalmologic screening for Candida...
Survival benefit with second-line combination in endometrial cancer

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Patients with advanced-stage mismatch-repair-proficient (pMMR) endometrial cancer have limited therapeutic options after platinum-based chemotherapy. Now, data from the Study 309/KEYNOTE-775 trial reveal superior survival with lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab in this setting.
